Shane Beamer lost Gunner Stockton before he even got a chance to coach him. Just over a month after Beamer took over at South Carolina, the prized quarterback abandoned his commitment to the Gamecocks before eventually choosing Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. Nearly six years later, that recruiting blow has come back to haunt Beamer, with Stockton now leading the No. 1 Bulldogs into Columbia to face the program he once committed to.

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Speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, Beamer first joked that the reporter must have missed his hiring announcement before clarifying his connection to Stockton. At the time, Beamer was Oklahoma’s assistant head coach for offense and was hired by South Carolina on December 6, 2020, following Will Muschamp’s dismissal. Stockton had committed to the Gamecocks on August 20, choosing South Carolina largely because of his family’s longstanding relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Bobo’s father, George, had even served as Stockton’s throwing coach since he was six years old.

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“So no, Gunner was committed when I got the job here,” Beamer said, according to an X post by SEC Mike. “All throughout the interview process there was, ‘Man, we got this five-star quarterback named Gunner Stockton. He’s already committed; we gotta keep him.’ And then I think within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer committed, so I didn’t [wasn’t involved in recruiting Stockton].”

Beamer also recalled how Stockton handled the decision to reopen his recruitment. Rather than letting the news reach him through social media, the quarterback called Beamer directly to explain that he planned to decommit. Beamer said he understood the move, noting that Stockton was likely choosing between staying home at Georgia and following Mike Bobo to Auburn.

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Bobo left South Carolina for Auburn on January 7, 2021, and Stockton reopened his recruitment five days later, on January 12. The quarterback ultimately committed to Georgia on January 28, choosing the Bulldogs over Auburn after years of recruiting efforts from Smart’s staff. Georgia had remained a major contender throughout his recruitment, and Stockton ultimately prioritized finding a program where he felt comfortable building his future.

However, Bobo spent only one season at Auburn before returning to Georgia. The timing makes the memory particularly painful for Beamer this week, with Stockton now leading No. 1 Georgia into Columbia. South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) is coming off a 34-6 loss to Arkansas that effectively ended its playoff hopes, while Beamer remains winless in three games against the Bulldogs as head coach.

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South Carolina’s quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, missed the Arkansas game with an ankle injury, and backup Cutter Woods went 24 of 43 for 271 yards with three interceptions. The Gamecocks scored six points on five red-zone trips and got shut out in the first half.

When asked about Stockton, Beamer expressed respect for the quarterback despite losing his commitment. “I’m happy for him,” Beamer said about Stockton. “He’s a heck of a player. He’s a competitor.”

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“I’m certainly very happy and pleased with where Gunner is as a player,” Smart said earlier this season. “I think experience helps. I think experience matters. I think how people play around you matters. I think game plan and what you’re asked to do, not asking the quarterback to do more than he needs to do, is important.”

After the 48-21 win over Missouri, Stockton is 157 of 220 for 2,109 yards and 21 touchdowns, with three rushing touchdowns. The win was Georgia’s third straight by double digits, outscoring Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri 117-36. Sellers, in nine games, has 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions, a 62.8% completion rate, and a team-high 637 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

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Smart called him a “wow player” and said he “looks faster than everybody on the field.” Sellers also helped South Carolina climb out of a 2-3 hole and beat Florida and Tennessee during a four-game win streak. This week, he faces a defense that’s second in the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 14.7 points a game.

Now, Beamer must find a way to slow down the quarterback South Carolina once had while chasing the Gamecocks’ first victory over a No. 1 team since their historic 35-21 upset of Alabama in 2010. Georgia opened as a 10.5-point favorite, underscoring the challenge facing South Carolina.