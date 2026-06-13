Rival State’s Attorney General Pressurizes Big 12 To Boycott Texas Tech

Kansas State AD Gene Taylor has already spoken out against Texas Tech’s ongoing controversy involving Brendan Sorsby. The quarterback received eligibility for the 2026 season despite gambling violations. Now, the Red Raiders are facing criticism from Oklahoma’s attorney general, who called it a “shameful chapter” that undermines the integrity of college football.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond formally urged the Big 12 Conference to sanction Texas Tech University and suspend quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My office is aware of a letter sent to the Big 12 Conference from the Texas Attorney General’s Office asserting that the Big 12 would violate federal and state antitrust laws by sanctioning Texas Tech,” Drummond wrote in a letter sent on Friday. “I write further to recommend that the Big 12 take action against Texas Tech under Bylaw 3.6, which allows the Conference to sanction member schools if a ‘Supermajority of Disinterested Directors determines’ that a member school has ‘engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference as a whole.’ Sadly, that fits Texas Tech to a T.

“Its actions in obtaining eligibility for Brendan Sorsby, an athlete the NCAA declared permanently ineligible for extensive wagering on college sports, including games involving his own team, have constituted a shameful chapter in the story of college football. Texas Tech has acted in a manner adverse to the Big 12 and the integrity of college football as a whole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over four years, the QB placed thousands of bets across sports. Around 40 of those were on Indiana games when he was a Hoosier. The NCAA, after its investigations, made Brendan Sorsby permanently ineligible. However, a Lubbock court granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA’s ban.

It proposed a two-game suspension, overriding the organization and ruling that Sorsby would suffer “imminent and irreparable injury.” Disgruntled by this, Drummond reminded that Sorsby broke NCAA rules by wagering roughly $90,000 on sports over four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If Texas Tech will not do the right thing, the Big 12 should. Texas Tech should be sanctioned. I also note that the injunction granted to Sorsby applies only to the NCAA. It does not impede the Big 12 from suspending Sorsby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not just Drummond, but even Georgia AD Josh Brooks stated that programs “cannot in good conscience” put their own players on a field where the fairness of the competition is compromised. Then Kansas State AD Gene Taylor questioned:

“What is integrity if every time you go and play somebody, they can bet on their own team?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The QB’s legal team argued that the NCAA weaponized Sorsby’s medically diagnosed gambling addiction following his 35-day inpatient rehab program. But allowing the QB to play following his gambling scandal only shows how broken the system is. While critics see a QB who violated NCAA gambling rules, the Red Raiders see Brendan Sorsby as recovering from an addiction.

Texas Attorney General sends legal warning to the Big 12

Clearly, the Red Raiders are becoming public enemies for all other fan bases and programs. But they are not backing down. Sorsby, as per court documents, said that his gambling was an act of “compulsion.” He “did not place bets for the purpose of making money.” Now his attorneys are using this to build the case for a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sent a formal letter, warning the Big 12 conference that any attempt to sanction Texas Tech over its support of Sorsby will be met with immediate legal action

“Any sanction against Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order would be a per se violation of federal and state antitrust laws, a naked horizontal agreement among competitors to disadvantage Texas Tech by cutting off access to the resources it needs to compete,” the letter read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of a ban, for now, Brendan Sorsby will miss the first two games of the season against Abilene Christian and Oregon State. But rival ADs and fan bases want more, as they feel the integrity may be compromised even further.