Rob Gronkowski Forced Into Damage Control for Bill Belichick as College Football Move Unravels

“The legend of Bill Belichick’s coaching prowess fades with every lopsided loss without Tom Brady.” For two decades, the question split NFL barbershops and sports talk desks alike: was Bill Belichick the genius who made Tom Brady, or was Brady the engine that made Belichick look untouchable? 6 Super Bowls later, the debate entered another edition when Brady went to Tampa and won a Super Bowl without Bill. On the other hand, the head coach struggled to repeat even an iota of the success that he saw with Tom. Now, we’re into another chapter.

Bill Belichick made his college football debut. A 48–14 beatdown courtesy of TCU, and the debate may be done for good. Maybe Belichick without Brady is just another coach trying to claw out of quicksand. For Tar Heels faithful, it wasn’t supposed to be like this. A 400-page organizational bible, a 70-player influx, a total rebuild of the coaching staff—Belichick walked into Chapel Hill as the architect of the “33rd NFL franchise.” Yet, what America saw was a team completely out of place with no turnovers and almost zero passing game for 2 hours straight.

The Brady band-aid is off, and the wound is gaping wide in Carolina Blue, and when Rob Gronkowski was asked if this debut spelled doom for his old coach, he didn’t stutter. “It’s hard to question, hey, can Coach Belichick coach? That’s not the question… He’s one of the best, the way he prepared me every single week was phenomenal. His adjustments were always superior. He just needs that winning formula again,” Gronkowski said.

To Gronk, Chapel Hill’s resurrection under Belichick wasn’t exactly a failure… yet. The HC hasn’t lost his touch; rather, he is missing the right formula—the right quarterback, the right pieces. None of it is there yet at UNC. The first evidence of this was the QB failure midgame.

Gio Lopez was supposed to be the anchor of this new rebuild, but what we saw was a quarterback struggling to make even a single pass in a whole hour. For 3 whole quarters, Lopez’s best contribution was 4 pass completions, 69 yards in the air, and a staggering fumble that resulted in a touchdown return. It was so bad that Max Johnson, a quarterback who hadn’t made a touchdown in over a year, had to come in to take the Tar Heels for their only 2nd scoring drive of the game.

Oh, and how can we forget the defense? 320 yards allowed. Imagine that. 6 whole seasons under Mack Brown, and this is the first time the Tar Heels have been in such a predicament. Right now, if greatness is about marrying genius with the right personnel, then Belichick’s biggest challenge in college isn’t proving he can still coach—it’s proving he can build a roster that bends to his style. So can he do that before Charlotte comes knocking?

Bill Belichick’s second test against the 49ers

“We’ll use the time as best we can to correct the mistakes from tonight, and then move on and get ready for Charlotte.” The Tar Heels have already butchered their home opener, but now, being on the road to the 49ers, can Belichick bounce back and show the doubters that the Tar Heels have what it takes to become the next NFL pipeline?

Doubtful. See, despite Charlotte starting their season opener on an 11-34 loss to App State, this team has more chemistry than UNC’s entire locker room combined. HC Tim Albin might be in his first year, but he has a solid record coaching the Bobcats to a 10-win season 3 consecutive times.

This isn’t Albin’s first rodeo, and despite UNC being a 14-point favorite, with how the team looks now, it’s doubtful Belichick would even make a dent at Jerry Richardson Stadium. But who knows? Maybe Bill Belichick’s strict coaching style finally comes into play and saves Chapel Hill?

So many questions but so little time….