Rob Gronkowski Sends Clear Message to Washington Over Copying Former Legend’s Move

Washington needed something to cut through the noise, and the LA Bowl gave it exactly that. During the game, a Huskies tight end, Quentin Moore, slammed down a classic “Gronk Spike” replicating Rob Gronkowski. Washington knew the flag was coming, but it was worth it anyway. Especially when the legend himself approved the move.

“Oh man, I mean, I know it’s a penalty, but come on, man, let him do it. I’m here,” Rob Gronkowski said after the game.

The play itself was just as loud. Quarterback Desmond Williams Jr. hit Moore on a 32-yard strike, setting off the celebration that sent the stadium buzzing. Moore’s tribute wasn’t just for the crowd; it was a nod to the legend who started this celebration.

The “Gronk Spike” traces back to 2010, when Gronkowski first unleashed it as a Patriot. Since then, it’s become part of football culture. Gronk logged at least 72 official spikes in his career, throwing the ball down on nearly 88 percent of his touchdowns. That number climbed to 93 percent during his historic 2011 season. Not many celebrations become as iconic as this. Even fewer get signed off by the guy who made it famous.

“The spike is the best celebration; it’s a classic, and he definitely brought it to a new level, trademarking it for himself,” center Ted Karras said. “Now you say, ‘Gronk Spike.’ I think that’s pretty cool. He changed the verbiage of the term.”

But besides the celebration, the Huskies also put up a strong game against Boise State. Their defense forced five interceptions against them and out-gained them with 355-311 yards. Linebacker Xe’ree Alexander stood out in the game with an interception, a sack, a pass breakup, and a key fourth-down stop. This even earned him Defensive Player of the Game honors.

Boise State did start strong, scoring first with a long field goal, but after that, Washington took full control of the game, scoring 38 unanswered points. With defense, even offense was on full roll. With QB Demond Williams Jr. leading the charge threw four touchdown passes, completing 15 of 24 passes for 214 yards and earning LA Bowl Offensive Player of the Game honors.

One of his game-changing performances came in the second half when he found wide receiver Denzel Boston wide open for a 78-yard touchdown that turned the game in their favor. But with the win, the fear of Jedd Fisch being swayed away isn’t leaving the Huskies.

Jedd Fisch gains major coaching interest

After UCLA hired Bob Chesney, Jeff Fisch gained interest from another program, and that’s Michigan, after Sherrone Moore’s sudden firing with cause. Analysts like Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel are all mentioning his name as a potential fit in Ann Arbor. The interest connects back to Fisch’s history with Michigan, as he worked on Jim Harbaugh’s staff during the 2015-16 season as quarterback coach, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator.

This can be a full-circle moment for Fisch if he chooses to head back to Michigan. Fisch holds a 14-11 record with the Huskies, and his stops at various teams like UCLA, Miami, Arizona, and many others make him a perfect candidate for Michigan.

On top of that, his recruiting skills strengthen his candidacy. He helped the Huskies to secure a No. 12-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation, which is the highest in their history. Now, if Michigan wants to bring Fisch home, they have to pay $10 million, too. Washington before January 9, as after that it drops to $6 million, but it complicates portal timings.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Fisch makes this move after the LA Bowl win or decides to stay with his team.