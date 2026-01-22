Lincoln Riley Makes Drastic USC Change After Doug Belk Replacement Announcement

Lincoln Riley is in the middle of a major defensive reset at USC. It started with D’Anton Lynn leaving the Trojans to take the DC job at his alma mater, Penn State. Then Riley made another move, reportedly deciding not to retain secondary coach Doug Belk for the 2026 season.

Riley has already moved to fill some gaps, hiring Mike Ekeler to coach special teams while also handling the linebackers. Amid all these changes, one face remains the same. USC is keeping linebackers coach Rob Ryan, but moving him into a more analyst-type role.

All of these point to a clear reboot, especially in the secondary and linebacker coaching. Rob Ryan came to USC in January 2025 as assistant head coach for defense and linebackers. But the results were mixed at best. The Trojans finished 49th nationally in total defense, giving up 350.8 yards per game. But the run defense was a real issue. USC ranked 12th out of 18 Big Ten teams, allowing 143.2 rushing yards per game.

Linebacker Eric Gentry stood out, as he led the team in tackles for loss despite playing just five games because of injury. The issue was the scheme. Linebackers often seemed to be out of position, especially against outside runs. Plus, injuries battered the defense all season and constantly tested their depth. Safety Kamari Ramsey couldn’t participate properly, which resulted in the unit playing with fewer men.

That’s where Mike Ekeler swoops in. He has already coached the Trojans’ linebackers back in 2013. He brings fancy experience from proper SEC stops. He’ll surely help with the linebackers, but his main focus is on fixing special teams. In 2025, USC ranked 132nd in punt coverage and 129th in kickoff coverage. Against arch-rivals Notre Dame, they gave up 113 yards and a touchdown on just two returns.

The return game didn’t do any help as it finished 123rd nationally in kickoff returns. Ekeler is bringing a proven resume from Nebraska. At Lincoln, he turned things around fast. The Cornhuskers went from No. 92 to No. 12 in ESPN’s FPI efficiency and ranked in the top 20 nationally in all three special teams units. That’s exactly the kind of impact USC is betting on.

Who takes care of the defensive helm?

So, with the position coaches now settled, that leaves Lincoln Riley deciding on D’Anton Lynn’s successor. But fear not, Riley made a bold move by bringing in veteran Gary Patterson as USC’s new defensive coordinator. The move screams urgency after a shaky 2025 season. USC gave up 23.1 points per game over seven clashes. They looked much better at home (19.3), but fell apart on the road (28.3) and in losses (34.0).

Injuries only made things worse. Patterson arrives with a résumé that screams louder than anything. The College Football Hall of Fame inducted him this month, and he spent twenty-one years at TCU, posting a 181–79 record and winning six conference titles across three leagues.

His defenses powered 11 seasons with 10+ victories. It adds upto their 20 bowl appearances, and national highs of No. 2 in 2010 and No. 3 in 2014, highlighted by Rose Bowl and Peach Bowl wins. Even after getting fired midway through the 2021 season, Patterson remained hooked into the game through advisory roles at Texas and Baylor, which also helped build his connection with Riley.