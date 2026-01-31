Ryan Day’s Ohio State Poaches Kirby Smart’s Former Staffer From B1G Rival in Major Coaching Move

Ohio State had an impressive season last year despite its playoff loss, but special teams were still a headache. That ultimately cost the Buckeyes in both the B1G Championship game and against Miami, as Jayden Fielding missed crucial field goals. Even the return game and punting units kept letting the team down under coordinator Rob Keys. Day took heat for skipping a dedicated on-the-road coach for special teams. But that’s about to get fixed.

The Buckeyes are ready to bring in Illinois’ Robby Discher as their new special teams coordinator, according to sources. He’s got a solid resume, having had stints at Illinois, Tulane, Georgia, and Louisiana.

Discher got his start on Kirby Smart’s staff back in February 2021 as a Special Teams Quality Control Analyst, helping out with all things special teams. He was part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship-winning team.