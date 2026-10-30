Robert Griffin III and Others Pay Emotional Tribute to College Football Coaching Legend Who Died at 73

In 1998, a coach turned down the chance to stay on as head coach of an NFL team and took a pay cut to lead a college program that had just gone 0-12. Within a year, that program was 9-4 with a bowl win. It was a remarkable turnaround that reshaped Hawai’i football and left a lasting mark on the passing game.

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That coach, June Jones, died Thursday in Oregon at 73. The University of Hawai’i confirmed the news. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, citing close family friends, reported that Jones, who had type 1 diabetes and spinal problems, entered hospice two weeks earlier. No cause of death was listed in the school’s statement. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III was among those who paid tribute.

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“Prayers up for the family, friends, and loved ones of the legendary Coach June Jones, who passed away at the age of 73. One of the most dynamic duos we have ever seen in college football is gone way too soon,” Griffin wrote on X on October 30.

Jones became synonymous with Hawai’i’s high-powered offense, particularly during the rise of quarterback Colt Brennan. Under Jones, Brennan set multiple school and NCAA records and became the program’s first Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007. Their partnership brought national attention to the Rainbow Warriors.

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Beyond Hawai’i, Jones helped popularize the run-and-shoot offense, a passing system built around quick decisions, open space, and quarterbacks and receivers adjusting routes together.

Coach Dan Casey highlighted Jones’ influence on modern offensive football.

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“Rest in peace, June Jones. A pioneer of Offensive Football. The Run & Shoot fundamentally changed the way the Pass Game is taught. It gave QB’s & WR’s the freedom to adjust routes and find space. I’ll never forget staying up until 2am EST watching his Hawaii teams score 60+. Legend,” Casey wrote.

Jones also spent years in the NFL. Reporter John McClain shared a photograph from a 1988 Houston Oilers practice featuring head coach Jerry Glanville, quarterbacks coach Jones, and defensive backs coach Nick Saban.

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“I’ve always liked this Houston Chronicle photo of head coach Jerry Glanville, QB coach June Jones and DB coach Nick Saban at a 1988 Oilers practice,” McClain posted.

Before his success at Hawai’i, Jones served as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach from 1994 to 1996, compiling a 19-23 record with one playoff appearance. He later served as interim head coach of the San Diego Chargers for 10 games in 1998.

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But his greatest impact came at Hawai’i, where the university’s football account honored his legacy.

“A leader, coach, mentor and innovator who helped bring Hawai’i Football to unprecedented heights. Rest In Aloha, June Jones,” Hawai’i Football wrote.

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Jones took over Hawai’i in 1999 after an 0-12 season, leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 9-4 record and an Oahu Bowl victory in his first year. The turnaround earned him National Coach of the Year honors.

Former Hawai’i quarterback and current head coach Timmy Chang, who played under Jones and became the NCAA’s all-time leading passer before his record was surpassed, spoke emotionally about his mentor’s passing.

“It’s obviously tough. We lost a mentor, a friend, a father, and he meant a lot to people here in our community and a lot of people around the football community that he just really impacted, with his words, his kindness, his love, his patience with us,” Chang said. “I owe so much to him, and I’m very grateful. Love him, and we’ll go miss him.”

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Jones’ career began as a player at Oregon, Hawai’i (1973-74), and Portland State under Davis. He later spent five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and one in the CFL before moving into coaching. His NFL coaching career included working with future Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Warren Moon, and Barry Sanders.

At Hawai’i, Jones went 76-41 from 1999 to 2007, recording the most wins in school history. His tenure included six bowl appearances, two WAC titles (1999 and 2007), and three seasons with at least 10 wins.

His peak came in 2007, when Brennan led the Warriors to a 12-0 regular season and a Sugar Bowl appearance, where they lost 41-10 to Georgia.

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Jones later coached SMU from 2008 to 2014, going 36-43 and leading the Mustangs to four consecutive bowl appearances after their long postseason drought following the 1987 NCAA “death penalty.” His final coaching job was as offensive coordinator of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. He was inducted into the Hawai’i Circle of Honor in 2024.