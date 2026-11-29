Two years after walking out of ESPN’s Bristol offices for the last time, Robert Griffin III still keeps the text messages from the executives and colleagues who reached out once the news of his layoff went public. He has referenced them before. This week he brought them up again while sitting down with the Awful Announcing Podcast, this time in direct response to a claim Stephen A. Smith made months earlier.

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Smith had told viewers that “people at ESPN didn’t like you, bro. They didn’t like you.” Griffin still disagrees.

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“The reality of the situation is, at ESPN, I have a lot of great relationships, and if who Stephen A. was talking about wasn’t one of them, that’s OK. That guy’s not there either anymore,” Griffin said.

“So it was a surprising comment, because what I received both publicly and privately, so maybe he was speaking for himself and some others in his small circle, but in large part of it, I think I did things the right way and handled my exit from ESPN the right way. And I can go to sleep feeling good about that.”

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He was more specific about the identity of the person he believes Smith had in mind. “I think the person that he was talking about was Ryan Clark. And Ryan Clark wasn’t for me, and that’s OK.”

The tension between Griffin and Clark had already spilled into public view by the time Smith made his comments in March 2025. The two disagreed over the Angel Reese–Caitlin Clark rivalry. Clark later apologized for remarks he made about Griffin’s interracial marriage. Griffin has said he holds no lasting hard feelings toward either, but he does reject the idea that Smith’s characterization reflected the broader building.

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Griffin joined ESPN after his playing career and appeared regularly on First Take and as part of the Monday Night Countdown crew. He was among the analysts let go in a round of cuts in August 2024, months before Jason Kelce stepped into a larger role on the Monday Night set.

Smith has said publicly that he did not want Griffin gone and that he enjoyed working with him on First Take. The two later sat down together on Griffin’s own podcast to clear the air after Smith’s on-air criticism of Griffin’s comments about Jackie Robinson and the role of politics in sports coverage.

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Even after that conversation, Griffin said Smith’s broader claim about his standing inside ESPN still caught him off guard. “It completely surprised me because what he was really saying is that, maybe he didn’t like me. Or maybe somebody that he was close to, which we all know he was talking about.”

Griffin has described Smith as someone who tends to side with the people he has worked with the longest. “He supports the guys he’s had the longest relationships with. So, from that standpoint, when certain things go down, he’s going to pick the side of the guy he’s been working with for 10 years over the guy he’s been working with for two years or a year and a half.”

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Since leaving ESPN, Griffin has moved into a college football analyst role at FOX and continued building his independent podcast and digital presence. He has said he did not spend the months after his layoff airing grievances. “No one wants to be laid off, but there are people that get laid off every single day. So, I didn’t go on a woe-is-me tour in the media talking about getting laid off from ESPN.”

He has also continued to weigh in on college football topics that sometimes put him at odds with his former network colleagues, including recent criticism of what he sees as SEC bias in commentary from Smith and Paul Finebaum.