Rocco Becht & Girlfriend Announce Major Relationship Update as Iowa State QB Shares 8-Word Message

Rocco Becht truly shone in Dublin, showing he’s a serious contender in the Big 12. The Iowa State QB didn’t just narrowly beat Kansas State 24-21—he took control, making key throws and hinting at stardom. He also got the internet buzzing off the field, posting a brief message hinting at a big relationship development with his girlfriend. Between his on-field performance and personal news, Becht has captured everyone’s attention, and it’s exciting to see what’s next for him.

So, here’s the scoop: Iowa State’s star quarterback, Rocco Becht, son of former NFL player Anthony Becht, has been going steady with Westly Farrior for a solid four years now. That’s right, four years and still going strong! Westly got together with Rocco soon after he arrived at Iowa State, and she’s been a constant support throughout his college football journey. You can tell their relationship goes beyond the surface; they’ve clearly weathered challenges together and emerged even stronger, and Becht’s anniversary post proves it. “4 years w/ you has never been easier ❤️,” showing that opposites—or maybe just kindred spirits—can truly attract.

Now, let’s talk about Westly, as she is equally interesting. At 24, she’s diligently pursuing an information systems degree at the University of Florida, but she’s far more than just a student. She’s cultivated a remarkable reputation in leadership and digital engagement, expertly managing multiple commitments. Beyond her studies, she serves as treasurer for Mu Sigma Lambda in Gainesville, actively supports youth leadership initiatives, and contributes to Spoon University. Plus, she previously served as Head of Computer Operations for Alpha Delta Pi Sorority for two years. In short, she’s intelligent, driven, and passionate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocco Becht (@rocco_becht3) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

So, now you know why they are the it couple of college football. And this isn’t the first time they have gone out in public showing their love for each other. The couple frequently shares snippets of their adventures, and fans love it. On July 7, they posted a carousel of photos from Ocean City, New Jersey, coordinating in white outfits. Westly captioned it, “My Roman Empire in a post,” and Becht replied, “Love you.” Their trip to Aruba on March 23 also showed their connection, with Westly writing, “Sure is one happy island,” and Becht adding two heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Other sweet moments include their summer posts from New Jersey. On July 8, Westly shared a picture of them side-hugging, writing, “heart sooo full,” and their casual moments in Iowa last October with the caption, “be back in a few.” On September 3, 2023, they celebrated a game day together, with Westly wearing Becht’s name and writing, “Glad I have @cyclonefb to cheer on this szn.” The couple also marked their two-year anniversary in August 2023. Becht posted a touching message, “2 years with this incredible, hardworking,” alongside a sweet photo of Farrior.

AD

Now, with that, let’s know about Rocco Becht’s on-field milestone too.

Rocco Becht makes a major impact against Kansas State

As the pressure mounted, Becht remained unfazed, even welcoming it. With just 2:26 remaining and positioned at Kansas State’s 16, he connected with Carson Hansen for a crucial 15-yard gain, essentially securing the victory. While his 14-of-28 for 183 yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown speak volumes, they don’t fully capture his impact. His pocket presence and clutch performances truly distinguished him.

Becht’s impact went beyond that, as he also fueled Iowa State’s other crucial scores. He threw a 23-yard pass to Dominic Overby, connected with Brett Eskildsen for 24 yards, and then finished the drive with a seven-yard rushing touchdown, transforming tense situations into game-changing points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And coach Matt Campbell highlighted the preparation that led to such a strong performance under pressure. “Well, our quarterback gives me a lot of confidence,” Campbell said. “It was a great call by our offensive coordinator. Great job by Gabe Burkle… always one of our best players. Just great execution. We work on that all camp, and had a great opportunity to do that. It wasn’t perfect all day long, but when we needed it the most, it was really good.”

Week Zero saw players like Rocco Becht, who often go unnoticed, step into the spotlight. Despite facing challenging conditions, the Cyclones overcame a tough start, seized opportunities from their opponents’ mistakes, and made a strong statement. Iowa State, with Becht’s ability to perform under pressure and Campbell’s confidence, proves that early-season challenges can be a platform for showcasing their potential rather than a season-defining obstacle.