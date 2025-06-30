Rocco Becht Urged to Make Drastic Adjustments as Twin Key Loss Puts Career at Crossroads

Iowa State’s stunning rise from 7-6 to 11-3 last season signaled a new era under coach Matt Campbell. As he didn’t just improve the team, he revolutionized the program, delivering its first double-digit win season and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. Leading the charge was quarterback Rocco Becht, whose breakout campaign put him squarely on insider watchlists. Yet, challenges remain. With key receivers gone to the NFL, Becht needs to lead the offense, minimize risky passes, and prove that last year’s success wasn’t a fluke.

There’s no denying Rocco Becht’s impact—he lit up the stat sheet in 2024, throwing for 3,505 yards (11th in the nation) and 25 touchdowns (20th nationally), both ranking second-best in a single season in Iowa State history. He added eight rushing touchdowns, the most among Big 12 quarterbacks and fifth-most by a QB in school history, bringing his total to 33 touchdowns responsible for—another mark good for second all-time at Iowa State. With numbers like that, it’s no surprise Brien Hanley of Big 12 Insiders locked him in at No. 5 on his list of the conference’s top 16 quarterbacks.

“Number five, I have Rocco Becht, I like Becht. I think he’s a good football player. I think he has gotten better—I mean, he’s gotten better from the first year that he started until now. He has made tremendous strides,” Hanley said. But here’s the kicker: He lost two of his reliable hands, and that’s Jayden Higgins, who went 34th overall in the second round, and then there’s Jaylin Noel, who went 79th overall in the 3rd round. Now, without them, Rocco Becht’s game might suffer. “Yes, he was helped by having two Day 2 picks as wide receivers. Yes, that absolutely helps you,” Hanley added.

Well, the concerns don’t just stop at that. Rocco Becht’s completion percentage is one area he’ll need to sharpen if he hopes to lead Iowa State on another championship run. “But somebody had to throw them the football, you know? And you look at his completion percentage—59%—well, they were throwing the ball down the field,” Hanley said. “And yes, I understand there are some people, ‘Hey, you can’t measure a quarterback by completion percentage.’ I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, you can.’ And then there are other people that say, ‘Well, you look at his percentage, and it was terrible.'” Hanley’s response to that is “Well, he was throwing it down the field, so it’s a little high-risk, high-reward type of thing. So it lies somewhere in the middle.”

Now, it’s not like Matt Campbell isn’t bringing in playmakers to help Rocco Becht; there are players like WR Xzavion Robinson, RB Ryver Peppers, WR Karon Brookins, and even transfer WRs like Xavier Townsend and Chase Sowell. Despite that, the pressure is intense. But for Becht, his target is clear: he wants to make an impact on the game since their first game. “It’s week one with two of the best teams, so you can’t have a lot of rust,” Becht said. “You have to be able to play play-by-play and be consistent. I think when we go against K-State, we’re going to have to be ready, and I think we’ve done a good job preparing so far.”

On one side, Becht’s grinding hard to make the most out of this season; on the other side, Matt Campbell’s eyeing his successor.

Matt Campbell’s major recruiting move

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell quickly sought new quarterback options after losing 2026 commit Jett Thomalla to Alabama earlier this month. Thomalla’s departure created a significant hole in the Cyclones’ future quarterback depth, raising concerns. While Campbell secured four-star Alex Manske for 2025, the need for another top quarterback in 2026 remains crucial.

Campbell’s response? A scholarship to Easton Webb, a high-potential three-star quarterback from Charles Page High School, Oklahoma. Webb announced the offer on X, calling it his fifth Division I offer after what he described as “an amazing conversation” with Campbell. Webb’s junior year was a standout performance, with 3,502 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and a 63.7% completion rate over 12 games. His 6’4″, 210-pound frame and ability to extend plays outside the pocket also make him a perfect fit for Campbell’s program.

Iowa State is now vying with Georgia Tech, Arkansas State, and Texas State for quarterback Webb’s commitment. Having missed out on their eight previous 2026 quarterback targets, Webb offers a crucial opportunity to secure their future at the position.

On top of that, what makes Iowa State’s chances even more strong is that there’s no QB commit so far in their 2026 recruiting class, and this gives him an instant chance to take over the reins. As Webb enters his senior year, further improvement could significantly boost his recruiting profile and revitalize Iowa State’s recruiting efforts.