Rocco Becht’s Ex-NFLer Dad Makes Major Career Announcement on Tuesday

Just three days ago, Iowa State QB Rocco Becht announced his decision to finally enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior QB has one more year of eligiblity left, and switching camps makes sense amid head coach Matt Campbell’s departure. Now, the QB’s dad, Antony Becht, has also done the same and changed camps for another UFL team.

According to reports, Antony Becht is leaving the St. Louis Battlehawks to become the head coach of the Orlando Storm. Becht has compiled a 22-8 regular-season record at Battlehawks in the last three seasons and is now locked to UFL’s newly formed Orlando Storm as its first-ever head coach.

“Today, I am filled with mixed emotions as I leave a city and a team that I love — the St. Louis Battlehawks — to take on the exciting challenge of building a new team — the Orlando Storm — in my home state,” said Antony. “I look forward to the task that faces me and adding to the great tradition of football in the Sunshine State.”

This is a developing story…