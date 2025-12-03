Nebraska Injury Report: Matt Rhule Announces Final Decision on OL Before Bowl Game

Things continue to go wrong for Nebraska this season. After reports of several players considering departures, head coach Matt Rhule now faces an injury setback. The timing could not be worse, as the Huskers still have a bowl game left to play.

The end of the 2025 season has not been kind to Matt Rhule. Nebraska suffered a season-finale loss to Iowa, followed by reports that quarterback TJ Lateef and wide receiver Jacory Barney could leave the program. The latest setback is the loss of starting right guard Rocco Splinder, who will miss the upcoming bowl game after undergoing finger surgery.

The Athletic’s Nebraska beat reporter Mitch Sherman revealed the news in a post on X.

“Nebraska RG Rocco Spindler will not play in the bowl game. He needs surgery on the finger that was injured against Minnesota.” Sherman’s post on X read.

Splinder sustained the injury during Nebraska’s 24-6 loss to Minnesota in Week 9. The procedure rules him out for the final game of the season, adding to an already growing list of challenges for the Cornhuskers. Current projections have Nebraska facing either LSU or Missouri in the Music City Bowl, making Splinder’s absence a significant setback for Rhule.

After transferring from Notre Dame, Splinder has become a reliable piece of Nebraska’s offensive line. Although his position does not generate traditional statistics, his impact is clear in pass protection and overall line stability. He started every game at right tackle this season before the injury. Unfortunately for Matt Rhule, Nebraska will enter its bowl game without him.

Injuries have plagued the Huskers throughout the year. Starting quarterback Dylan Raiola went down against USC, underscoring the severity of the team’s health issues. Nebraska lost its primary offensive provider, who had thrown for 2,000 yards with a 72.4% completion rate and 18 touchdowns. Beyond Splinder and Raiola, Nebraska faces an extensive list of injuries.

Rocco Splinder’s unavailability is just the tip of the iceberg for Matt Rhule

The only positive takeaway from Rocco Splinder’s injury for Matt Rhule is that the right guard didn’t miss any regular-season action. The bowl schedule has not been released yet, but it has been confirmed that Splinder will not play. His absence adds yet another name to Nebraska’s growing injury list.

Dylan Raiola, Rocco Spindler, Malcolm Simpson, Gibson Pyle, Nolan Fennessy, Conor Connealy, Teddy Prochazka, and Janiran Bonner are one hundred percent confirmed to be out for the game. OG Julian Marks, CB Malcolm Hartzog Jr., and DL Tyson Terry are also likely out of the game.

Moreover, the rumors surrounding his key players also don’t help the whole situation. The QB1, Dylan Raiola, was reportedly considering moving to the portal, as per CBS Sports. This came after his brother, Dayton Raiola, decommitted from the program ahead of the Early Signing Day. To make matters worse, the QB2 posted an Instagram story with the song ‘Leavin’ in the background.

Imagine a scenario where Nebraska loses TJ Lateef and doesn’t sign a QB in the 2026 class. It’s the worst case scenario no Nebraska fan is willing to consider.