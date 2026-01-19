Rolijah Hardy Parents and Family Background: Is He Related to Ahmad Hardy?

Indiana built its season on a suffocating defense that smothered opponents from the opening snap. The unit was so sharp and so well prepared that it even drew cheating accusations at one point. That’s how dominant they were. That reputation didn’t come out of nowhere. It was powered by the guys in the trenches. And it would be a mistake to talk about that group without bringing up linebacker Rolijah Hardy.

Hardy helped Indiana finish No. 1 nationally against the run and No. 2 in total yards allowed. In his first season as a full-time starter, he became the heartbeat of the defense, leading the team with 99 tackles and 8.0 sacks. Hardy consistently blew up plays in the backfield and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors along the way.

Now, with Indiana set to make history at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hoosiers will need Hardy at his absolute best. And before he takes that stage, it’s worth taking a moment to look at the family and background that helped shape one of the most important players in this historic run.

Who are Rolijah Hardy’s parents?

Rolijah Hardy comes from a seriously athletic family. His parents, Felicia and Roger Hardy, were both standout athletes. His mom, Felicia, was a multi-sport star in high school, earning Player of the Year in track and field. She later became a Hall of Fame track athlete at Eastern Kentucky University. Roger played high school football back in the ’80s.

It doesn’t stop there. Hardy has two sisters and a brother, and they’re all athletes too. His sister, Trinity, plays for the Army women’s basketball team and has scored over 1,000 career points. His other sister, Serenity, was also a high school basketball standout, earning Player of the Year honors. Brother, Derajah, is signed to play football at Navy. Even his aunt, Angela Freeman (née Hawkins), played for the women’s basketball team at Indiana University.

Is Rolijah Hardy related to Ahmad Hardy?

No. Rolijah Hardy and Ahmad Hardy are not related in any way. The shared last name is where the connection ends. Rolijah suits up at linebacker for Indiana, while Ahmad Hardy plays running back for Missouri. Ahmad transferred to Mizzou in 2025 and quickly turned into one of the best backs in the country. He finished second nationally in rushing, piling up 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.

Ahmad’s background is different, too. He was raised by his single mother, Adrianne Broomfield, alongside his three siblings.

What do we know about Rolijah Hardy’s Football journey so far?

Rolijah Hardy wasn’t always supposed to be a menace in Indiana’s defense. He was a star at Lakeland High School in Florida, where he earned 2022 Big School Defensive Player of the Year honors. He initially signed with the Naval Academy, choosing Navy over several Group of Five offers. Heading into the 2023 season in Newport, Rhode Island, it looked like he was locked in with the Academy.

Then Indiana entered and made all the difference. By the spring of 2024, Hardy took matters into his own hands. He essentially cold-called coaches who had recruited him in high school, letting them know he was available. He even used social media graphics to put his name back out there and signal he was ready for a fresh start.

That timing mattered. Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines already knew Hardy well. Haines had crossed paths with him during a recruiting visit to Lakeland while he was on staff at James Madison. He liked Hardy’s talent back then. But roster limitations prevented an offer. Once Hardy became available again, Indiana didn’t hesitate.

The Hoosiers offered him on May 16, 2024, and Hardy committed the same day. Despite joining the program late and arriving as an unranked recruit, Hardy wasted no time earning trust. He appeared in all 13 games, made four starts, and did it as a true freshman under Curt Cignetti.

His breakout came in Week 2 against Western Illinois, when he delivered an interception return for a touchdown, added a sack, and forced a fumble. It marked the first pick-six by an Indiana true freshman since 2015. By season’s end, Hardy had stacked up 22 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.