Ross Bjork Makes Major OSU Announcement in Unthinkable Move for Ryan Day to Keep His Months Old Promise

A mere glance across the collegiate sports paradigm sparks an epiphany, a bit of an eureka moment. The blueblood athletic programs actually transcend pay beyond the schools they represent. Think about an Alabama or a Michigan without the Crimson Tide or the Wolverines waving their flags- both literally and figuratively. The universities themselves wouldn’t nearly be as affluent, neither financially nor in public perception. These sports teams are intrinsically linked to how the masses view the institution. Is it a little partisan? Sure, but it’s true nonetheless. Ohio State, coming off a National Championship under Ryan Day, recognizes this. They’re striking when the iron is hot. Funneling fresh funds into Buckeyes football that they hope will reciprocate a return on investment down the line. An effort that’s being pushed by the evolving dynamics of college football.

The House Settlement has been looming over college sports for a minute. It hasn’t arrived yet, but every decision made seems to be geared towards its imminent arrival. Sparing the intricacies, the most important detail in the new bylaws governing CFB will be the introduction of revenue sharing. Meaning schools can use a fraction of the money they make towards the remuneration of their student-athletes. These rev-share payments will be on top of the existing NIL framework. Goes without saying that the more revenue a school makes, the more it can share. So, Ohio State has decided to bolster Ryan Day’s Buckeyes with a new revenue stream. One that’s also going to elevate their fans’ experience on Saturdays.

There are few things that signal commitment and intent from the brass and stakeholders in sports more than investing in the stadium. Pouring resources into a risky, long-term vision that you hope pays dividends down the line. The Horseshoe is a fortress etched into the very fabric of OSU. Every Buckeyes homer has or hopes to one day make the pilgrimage to the Shoe. Well, that experience is now about to get a whole lot more comfy and lavish. Ohio State have announced they’re adding premium seating to the south end zone. OSU beat-writer Chase Brown took to X and wrote, “Ohio State will add nine elevated field-level suites and 400 premium chairback seats to Ohio Stadium’s south end zone before the 2026 college football season.”

The university’s announcement included a detailed breakdown of what seems to be a bid to bolster both prestige economics and finances ahead of the rev-share era. “Never before have you been this close to the auction! Walk down the same tunnel as the players and be a part of every touchdown. Seats include access to the brand-new 1922 Club located just a short walk up the team tunnel. Enjoy all-inclusive food & drinks before, during, & after the game in the 1922 club or via in-seat service in the comfort of your seats. Place a deposit today to reserve your spot and become an inaugural member by June 27, 2025.” read an excerpt from the Ohio State website. The 9 suites are poised to have a capacity of 12 people. While the 400 premium seats promise to be the “widest chair backs in the stadium.”

OSU’s press release included words from athletic director Ross Bjork, as well as details about what these premium seats will cost. Bjork had stated he wishes to make the Shoe a more upscale venue way back in September ’24. Spoil alert: Buckeye Nation might just want to begin setting some Benjamins aside if they want to see Ryan Day and co. go about their business in style, because AD Bjork sure has stuck to his word!

Ross Bjork cosigns on bolstering Ryan Day and the football program’s future

Ironically, the proposed plan for the field-level suites in the Shoe mimics the suites in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Home of the Atlanta Falcons, the annual Peach Bowl, and Ohio State’s Natty triumph to break a decade-long drought. The fans and Ryan Day sure wouldn’t mind getting flashbacks to that glorious evening every time they turn toward the south end zone. “We’re proud to introduce a premium seating area,” said AD Ross Bjork. “An investment that reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the fan experience. This addition is designed for passionate members of Buckeye Nation, bringing greater comfort, improved access to the field level, and a wider range of seating options to better serve even more fans.” Bjork proceeded to speak in macro terms about the Horseshoe.

“It also marks a small key step in the ongoing modernization of Ohio Stadium – ensuring this iconic and wonderful venue continues to evolve while honoring the traditions that make it so special. We’re dedicated to making every visit to the ’Shoe unforgettable, and this enhancement is another meaningful stride toward delivering the best possible game day experience,” he said. The decision has polarized fans in Columbus and beyond. Some see it as a shrewd move to bolster revenue and continue the blueblood’s dominance, while others see it as an exploitative money grab. For content, the premium chair backs are going to set you back $6000 a pop per season. Mind you, the team plays at the stadium for about 6 Saturdays. The math sure isn’t very inclusive of every demographic, and you can see why there’s a section of fans unhappy.

Alas, winning is ultimately the only currency that is legal tender at Ohio State. No matter how exquisite the facilities and stadium is. If there’s no hardware or banners to grace it, it’s futile. Ryan Day has delivered the big one and managed to earn the reverence and warmth of the fanbase after initial hiccups. So it’s only right that the momentum behind the program is being turbocharged. A program that’s the golden goose for this university. The expenses of this renovation are currently under wraps, but best believe they’ll become apparent soon enough.