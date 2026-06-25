“Rubbed a Lot of People Wrong”: Exact Reason Behind NFL’s Brendan Sorsby Decision Confirmed by Insider

Brendan Sorsby’s chance to continue his football career, at least for this season, came to an end following the NFL’s decision not to hold the supplemental draft. But the battle to get the former Texas Tech QB playing didn’t end there. Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, vowed to take action against the NFL. While Kessler questioned the league’s decision, Fox Sports college football reporter Bruce Feldman explained why the NFL believed it had made the right call.

“I thought the NFL did the right thing here,” said Feldman during his June 24 appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “I mean, you have a guy who had gambled extensively on college sports, among other things, and because there was one judge in Texas that tried to tell the NCAA, ‘No, you can’t punish him for doing something that everybody else had basically lost their eligibility for,’ it caused all this drama and uproar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt like, yes, they talked about his mental health and some of the things he was dealing with, but at some point, there was like no accountability in terms of the punishment, and I think the NFL and their wording to the letter they sent, sourced to me, was basically, ‘Look, we don’t have enough time to investigate this.’ And as you said, I just don’t think they felt like, you know what, this is a privilege, and what have you done to earn the privilege to get into the supplemental draft? You can just wait till next year’s draft,” added Feldman.

And if Sorsby doesn’t want to wait this season, he can enter the CFL. That’s a proven path for a future return in the NFL. Just ask Jeff Gercia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played four seasons in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders, then in 1999, he got a chance to come back to the NFL with the 49ers and made an incredible journey as a 4-time Pro Bowler.

But Sorsby’s attorney called the NFL’s decision “a violation of the collective bargaining agreement.” He even “intends to pursue the player’s rights with the NFLPA,” as reported by Ross Dellenger. But continuing this legal fight for Sorsby’s football career didn’t seem like the right direction to Feldman. To the reporter, the QB gets time to correct himself, and that will help him in the long term. And yet, he acknowledges:

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been all these people lobbying on his behalf. His agent has come out a few times and kind of thrown the blame at other places. And it just I think one of the things that probably has rubbed a lot of people wrong in this case, is that it just feels like somebody is trying to get out of the accountability part of this.”

Kessler isn’t ready to end the fight right now. On the flip side, the NFL has distinguished Sorsby’s case from previous supplemental draft entrants like Terrelle Pryor and Ahmad Brooks, citing the unique integrity issues surrounding his gambling violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL is strict in the Brendan Sorsby case

“The League has not conducted such a draft for several years, and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry,” wrote NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. in the letter sent to Sorsby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans. The issues presented by your petition are too significant and too closely tied to the league’s core integrity interests to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented.”

Brendan Sorsby’s gambling scandal with over 9,000 impermissible bets has become a major concern. Even the NFL pointed out no “demonstrated accountability” for his conduct, as mentioned in his petition. So, Sorsby has to wait to start his career. But nothing is fixed, as a new direction can emerge.