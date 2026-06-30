“Run Out of Excuses”: Pressure Mounts on Steve Sarkisian as $40M Texas Reality Faces Ultimate Test

Five years after Steve Sarkisian’s tenure in Texas, simply reaching the playoffs may no longer be enough. This time, the expectations feel different because Texas has invested too much, changed too much, and promised too much for anything short of a great national title run. That’s why people are viewing this season as a line in the sand.

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“I just kind of think the program has simply run out of excuses with what you see this team has on paper in 2026,” Surrender Cobra newsletter’s Jesse Simonton said during his appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. “You talk to folks, whether it’s at ESPN, your network, or even at other outlets on the internet. It’s orange-tinted all over the place with just the raw talent, the top 10 receivers, the top 10 running backs.

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“You got Colin Simmons coming off the edge. Rasheem Biles out of Pitt was probably one of the bigger underrated transfer portal pickups.”

Simonton also pointed to Steve Sarkisian’s unusually aggressive offseason as proof that the pressure inside Texas is real. He fired DC Pete Kwiatkowski and decided to bring back Will Muschamp and a program-record transfer class.

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“They understand the pressure,” Simonton added. “Now they got to deliver.”

When Paul Finebaum asked whether Will Muschamp’s arrival was being over-hyped, Jesse Simonton offered a measured response. While praising the DC as a defensive coach, he questioned whether expectations have become inflated because of his reputation. Texas is asking him to do something he hasn’t done in years, which is serve as a full-time DC and elevate an already solid defense into one of the nation’s best. He also noted that while Muschamp contributed during his time at Georgia, he wasn’t the primary defensive play-caller.

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Simonton believes Texas’ biggest question is still on offense. Arch Manning is now entering his second full season as the starting quarterback, and the expectations have only grown. The Longhorns have plenty of talent, but they still need to show they can turn long drives into touchdowns and beat the nation’s best teams when it matters most.

That pressure is even bigger because of how much Texas has invested in this roster. According to reports, the Longhorns’ football team is valued at around $40 million through NIL and revenue-sharing. Earlier this year, On3’s Rusty Mansell even called it college football’s first “$40 million roster” and said 2026 is an “all-in season” for Steve Sarkisian.

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The Longhorns have certainly acted like it. They landed transfer playmakers Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Rasheem Biles, rebuilt parts of the offensive line to help Arch Manning. The Longhorns have almost everything they need. But last season showed that having the better roster doesn’t automatically lead to the results everyone expects.

Now, Arch Manning enters the year after throwing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and adding 10 rushing scores, while the defense is expected to take another step under Will Muschamp. But the schedule still features major tests against Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

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For Steve Sarkisian, that’s the reality of 2026. The roster is loaded, the QB is in place, and the resources are unmatched. After years of building, Texas has reached the point where explanations no longer matter. Only results will.