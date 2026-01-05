Carnell Tate Likely to Join $21M NFL Star as OSU WR’s Football Fate All but Confirmed

After Ohio State’s playoff exit, the attention turned towards the future of the Buckeyes, who’d test the waters in the NFL draft. While the likes of Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese have dominated the headlines, Carnell Tate is also receiving first-round projections. But where will he land?

According to draft analysts Todd McShay and Steve Muench, Tate could be a potential target for the New York Giants with their No. 5 pick. All season long, Carnell Tate turned into one of Julian Sayin’s most trusted targets at Ohio State.

When Sayin needed a big play, Tate usually delivered. He consistently got open downfield and burned defenses for chunk plays, including a 50-yard touchdown against Michigan and a 40-yard score versus Texas. Five of his touchdowns went for 40 yards or more, and Sayin’s numbers skyrocketed when throwing his way.

Simply put, he trusted Tate in one-on-one situations and let him make plays. The reliability really stands out. Tate finished the season with zero drops on 67 targets. He played a huge role in Ohio State’s success, teaming up with Jeremiah Smith to account for over half of Sayin’s completions and 13 of his 32 touchdown passes. The big question now is whether that same production could carry over to the NFL, especially with a Super Bowl winner like Russell Wilson.

From a fit standpoint, Tate makes a lot of sense for the Giants. At 6-foot-3, he wins contested catches and brings a physical edge that would perfectly complement Malik Nabers’ quick, explosive style. New York also needs a true No. 2 receiver, especially with Wan’Dale Robinson’s future uncertain. Tate could step right into that role. Even though Russell Wilson is no longer the starter after rookie Jaxson Dart took over, Tate would still give the offense a dependable option on the outside.

Tate’s sharp résumé would be a huge asset for a young quarterback like Dart, who tends to lock onto receivers that get open quickly. Tate also adds a vertical element, averaging a Big Ten-leading 18.2 yards per catch in college. That in turn fits Dart’s aggressive downfield mentality.

Carnell Tate is already pulling NFL comparisons

Carnell Tate is attracting all the NFL attention towards him this season. So much so that evaluators now see shades of Justin Jefferson every time he lines up at wide receiver. Tate heads into the 2026 NFL Draft as the projected No. 1 receiver and a possible top‑10 pick. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller captured the core of that parallel by writing that Tate looks like a “Justin Jefferson‑level prospect” when comparing their college games.

The foundation of that similarity is Tate’s crisp route running and proper body control. These traits mirror what made Jefferson so devastating at LSU. Tate adjusts mid‑route, throttling up or down to create separation, and then seamlessly transitions to attack the ball in the air. It’s the same way Jefferson manipulated leverage and timing in LSU’s pro‑style passing game. The numbers support the film.

Like Jefferson, he consistently wins contested‑catch situations. How? He extended his whole body to pluck the ball away from defenders and maintain control through contact. That skill set helped him pile up 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons at Ohio State. That time he missed due to an injury didn’t affect his production or draft stock in any way. Tate can run the full tree, using nimble footwork to separate on underneath routes while remaining a vertical threat who can stack corners downfield.

Jefferson followed a similar trajectory at LSU. It flourished once the Tigers shifted to a pro‑style passing attack that moved him into the slot and allowed him to exploit mismatches all over the field.