Russell Wilson Turns to Child Hospital for Motivation After Interviewing for Alma Mater NC State

Russell Wilson may be done making headlines on the football field, but he’s making an impact where it matters far more. The former Giants quarterback returned to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, sharing emotional photographs with three young patients receiving treatment.

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“Tuesday Gratitude. The kids at @mountsinaipediatrics lift me up every time!!!🙏🏾 #WhyNotYou,” Russell Wilson wrote on Instagram.

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There is a routine behind those visits. Russell Wilson regularly makes the trip to the Upper East Side hospital on Tuesdays, spending time with children and their families through his Why Not You Foundation. His visits have included helping stock the hospital’s holiday shop, giving young patients something to look forward to during an otherwise difficult stretch.

Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, established the Why Not You Foundation in 2014. Its mission centers on children’s health, education, and fighting poverty, with the goal of helping young people find opportunities to change their circumstances.

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Last November, Russell Wilson and Ciara put $3 million behind that commitment through their foundation. The donation will help improve patient and family services at Mount Sinai, including creative spaces where young patients can play, make art, and take a break from the hospital routine. One project is an upgrade to The Zone, a place where kids can simply be kids for a while.

Russell Wilson has previously explained why children’s hospitals hold such a personal place in his life. Speaking to ABC’s Will Reeve on Good Morning America, he connected that commitment to his own childhood experiences.

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“You know, my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital, he had diabetes,” he said. “My mom was an ER nurse when I was growing up. So, for me, I felt like, how I could make a difference somewhere.”

That background helps explain why these visits appear to mean as much to him as they do to the children he meets. The photographs are touching, and the financial commitment is substantial. But his regular presence matters, too.

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While Wilson continues making an impact away from football, an unexpected opportunity could soon bring him back to the sidelines. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former Wolfpack quarterback interviewed for NC State’s head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

Wilson is now among the prominent names connected to the job as NC State searches for a replacement for Dave Doeren, who was recently dismissed after compiling a 98-74 record.

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Wilson isn’t the only familiar name in the mix. Philip Rivers is also being considered, and he has one advantage: he is in his sixth season as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. His son, Gunner, is also committed to NC State.

Meanwhile, Wilson has spent his post-playing career working for CBS rather than coaching. His lack of coaching experience could be a concern, but his NFL pedigree and ties to the Wolfpack could still make him an interesting option. He spent three seasons at NC State, throwing for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns, before finishing his college career at Wisconsin.

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The NFL brought bigger stages, a Super Bowl ring with Seattle, 10 Pro Bowl selections, and the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Coaching would be a different game, though. Wilson’s NFL reputation and ties to NC State could carry weight in the recruiting and NIL era.

Whether Wilson returns to Raleigh as a coach remains uncertain. But Tuesday’s photographs showed that his impact extends far beyond football. And judging by his message, the children at Mount Sinai inspire him just as much as he hopes to inspire them.