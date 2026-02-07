Jon Sumrall’s New UF Assistant Opens Up on Quitting Football to Join Military Post 9/11

For many coaches, the path to a top program is straightforward. But for new Florida assistant Rusty Whitt, it included a life-altering detour through the military, sparked by the events of 9/11. It certainly shaped him into a fine football conditioning coach.

Before building his football career, he served in the United States Army as a Senior Special Forces Communications Sergeant in the 10th Special Forces Group. He enlisted in the army after 9/11 and was deployed to Iraq from August 2003 to January 2009 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom V and VI. Football, however, was not new to him.

Before enlisting, he worked as a graduate assistant at Texas and Midwestern State, where he helped develop strength programs. Yet when your nation calls, duty comes first, and he spoke about his decision to step away from football and join the army during a press conference.

“I had just ruptured my ACL and had surgery… and less than a month later, 9/11 occurred,” Whitt said. “My grandmother called me. She said, ‘Rusty, this is your Pearl Harbor.’ So I was like, okay, I guess you just trapped me in my choice. I learned a lot about myself and the urgency and desire to exist and to last and to mean something.”

Whitt earned several honors for his military service, including accolades like the Combat Infantryman Badge, two Iraq Campaign Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal.

Navigated by his passion for football, Whitt joined AAC’s Rice as an assistant from 2009 to 2010 in a bid to start his coaching career. Later, Whitt moved on to a strength and conditioning role at Louisiana from 2010 to 2015, preparing players for the rigors of modern-day football. His footballing pilgrimage continued with exciting opportunities at Texas Tech, the Army, Troy, and eventually Tulane. It’s here that he teamed up with Jon Sumrall in 2023. The seeds of their bond were sown back then.

With his military background and over 25 years of experience in strength and conditioning, Whitt set high physical standards in every program he coached. This dedicated approach ultimately inspired the creation of “The Gauntlet,” an invigorating conditioning and team-building experience.

How Rusty Whitt’s “Gauntlet” could help Jon Sumrall’s Gators

Rusty Whitt developed ‘The Gauntlet,’ an all-out conditioning regimen designed to build players’ strength, endurance, and team chemistry. He has implemented The Gauntlet four times. He has implemented The Gauntlet four times, including twice at Troy and twice at Tulane. Florida will be the latest team to adopt the intensive training program in a bid to improve team chemistry.

“These guys are so used to being successful that they don’t understand what failure really means,” Whitt said. “I learned a lot about myself and the urgency and desire to exist and to last and to mean something. And I try to get that instilled in our players at a young age.

With the Gauntlet, Whitt aims to expose weaknesses and turn them into strengths. He described the program as a way to build both physical and mental toughness.

“I take a lot of pride in our offensive line and our defensive lines inside the box players, and they are a direct reflection of your strength program,” said Whitt. “If they’re getting beaten up and pushed around, it’s my fault. You know, fire me, it’s my fault.”

With that said, the Gators faithful can hope for a positive 2026 season and, possibly, a more disciplined, physically dominant team.