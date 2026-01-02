Matt Campbell Receives Good News Amid PSU Mass Exodus Disaster

It’s officially transfer portal day, and Matt Campbell is dealing with a rough stretch after a mass exodus that started last night. The PSU locker room has been thinning out fast. But amid all that chaos, the Nittany Lions finally caught a break under the new staff.
According to the latest reports, kicker Ryan Barker is coming back. The redshirt sophomore quietly put together a stellar season, going 18-for-19 on field goals and 44-for-45 on extra points. In the middle of all the departures, getting that kind of consistency to return is a huge sigh of relief for PSU.
BREAKING: Kicker Ryan Barker will RETURN under the new staff! The RS sophomore went 18/19 on FGs and 44/45 on XPs this season. Welcome back, Ryan! 🦁
