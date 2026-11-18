A rch Manning’s talent has never really been in question, but turning that potential into consistent performances has proved to be a challenge. The Texas quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance this season, only to follow them up with frustrating outings that have raised questions about his development. However, former NFL safety Ryan Clark sees plenty of reasons to believe in Manning’s future, and he’s making a strong case for why the young QB deserves more patience.

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“He’s extremely talented,” Clark said to Front Office Sport on November 18. “I think he’s extremely talented. I think he has some tools even his uncles didn’t have. So I think he’s processing it slowly. I’m from New Orleans. I know the high school that he went to. I know that he was playing against his little cousins, right? Those people were SEC-caliber athletes. So it’s taking him a while to adjust to the speed of it sometimes, and you can see him going through his progressions and, in his mind, trying to be perfect. But then, right, the other big thing with him is that he has the clutch gene, right?”

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Former LSU safety Clark has a keen eye for talent. Unlike several other analysts, he believes Manning has what it takes to succeed but is still struggling to find his footing. The Manning family has a long-standing legacy in football. Arch has carried the pressure of living up to that name ever since he stepped onto the field. However, unlike his uncles Peyton and Eli, he possesses athleticism and running speed.

Manning has a hard time staying consistent in all 4 quarters this season, but when it matters, he makes a run for it. However, through Texas’ first 10 games of the 2026 season, Manning has recorded 2,198 passing yards and a 64.7% completion rate, with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

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“I heard a pundit say he’s the most clutch quarterback, college quarterback, since Tim Tebow,” Clark said to Front Office Sport on November 18. “And so for Arch Manning, it’s like, how do I, in four quarters, be that player we see late in the game that I have the talent to be, that I haven’t shown? And I think when the film says you’re not dominant consistently, it’s hard to draft someone in the first round.”

Manning’s roller-coaster performance against LSU is a perfect example of the inconsistency that Clark believes is holding the quarterback back. Manning’s dramatic last-minute comeback against LSU also gave him a story to tell about Death Valley, just like his uncle Peyton and Grandfather Archie Manning. But his night wasn’t all about a comeback. He completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards and threw one touchdown and three interceptions. He didn’t have a particularly impressive game in the first three quarters of the game.

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However, he stepped up when his team needed to make a comeback. Texas was trailing 21-16 with just 2 minutes and 19 seconds remaining. Manning started the drive at Texas’ own 42-yard line. He successfully kept the drive alive on three third-down situations. He completed one 5-yard pass and used his legs to run for the first down on the other two. His final pass to Raleek Brown was a 4-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline with three seconds left. Texas took away the victory 22-21 on LSU’s home turf.

This performance gave rise to Manning being compared to Tim Tebow. Clark wasn’t the only one who believes Arch is a clutch QB like Tebow; even Paul Finebaum has a similar view.

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“I like what I see, and I know I took a lot of flak, and I should have, by the way, for saying he’s the best quarterback we have seen before we saw him, really, since Tim Tebow. I’ll say this: he’s the gutsiest quarterback I have seen since Tim Tebow,” Finebaum said on First Take on November 16.

Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and helped Florida win two national championships. He became one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in college football.

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Back in 2025, he called Manning the best college football quarterback since Tim Tebow, and he still stands by this statement. Although for a brief moment, he changed his mind about him after Oklahoma’s defeat, Finebaum is back to being Manning’s biggest cheerleader.