Ryan Coleman-Williams Announces Alabama Future After Major Identity Change

Ryan Williams is no more. In his place stands Ryan Coleman-Williams, a player with a new name on his jersey and a new number on his back. And now, after an offseason defined by personal and professional transformation, the Alabama wide receiver has emphatically put all speculation about his future to rest.

“I went to Saraland City Schools from K-12. College? I’m not going to change up now. It’s something that’s been rooted in me as a child: if you’re going to start something, you’re going to finish it,” Williams said in an interview with Yea Alabama’s Emily Grace McWhorter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

It is indeed an era of loyalty and pledges for Coleman-Williams, who, aside from committing his future to Alabama, recently added his mother’s last name to his, got engaged to his girlfriend, Alexis Hill, and changed his jersey number to No. 1—the number he wore at Saraland High School.

No athlete changes his number while he makes plans to exit his team, and Williams’ case is no different. His number change was a move from him to bring back the kind of brilliance that made him an outstanding five-star talent in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as my number, it’s just an opportunity to have a hard reset, just maybe feel like myself again [and] get ready for a season that doesn’t disappoint.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams was such a wonder in high school that opponents openly admitted the relief they felt after his departure for Alabama. At Saraland, he had more than 4,400 receiving yards and scored 76 touchdowns in 39 games and three seasons. He was so good that he had to forgo his senior year of high school, becoming the only two-time Mr. Football in Alabama history.

Alongside the number change, Coleman-Williams’ jersey would also feature an addition to his name. Hopefully, it becomes another layer of resetting that works out well for him in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s something that I tried to take some time to think about, because I have a legacy that I want to write, and my mom is a strong part of that. She’s my best friend, and the last name, Coleman, comes from her obviously. [I] just wanted to represent my family to the best of my ability, and get ready for the legacy that I’m going to to leave behind.”

Just as Williams is fixed on a worthy legacy, his coaches at Alabama want to see a reawakening of his Saraland days as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama set to reward Ryan Coleman-Williams’ loyalty in 2026

Loyalty is a virtue that always gets rewarded, and despite a subpar sophomore year that saw him manage just 689 yards on 49 catches and four touchdowns in 12 starts, Williams is not losing his place in Alabama just yet.

Imago Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) reaches for a pass against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

“The biggest thing that has gone into that is just this university,” Williams told a reporter on the Alabama Crimson Tide on the AL.com YouTube channel. “[They] just continue to believe in me from the beginning till now, just continue to work my tail off. [I’ve] got a bunch of guys helping me out here, compete day in day out, just iron sharpen iron mentality. That’s what you’re coming to Alabama for. So, I’m just thankful to have the guys around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

William’s talent is not one that can be disputed. And rather than find his replacement, Alabama’s offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is keen on bringing out the genius in him.

“He’s so naturally talented, he’s such a hard worker, and a great kid. The ownership that he had after the season, I think, is something that really stands out to me. But honestly, it’s a conservative effort on our part to make sure that we’re getting him enough touches and getting him the ball down the field. We gotta find a way to get the ball in his hands, the way he’s shown that he’s really, really electric. And so, if there’s issues with contested catches and things like that, he’s gotta go up and create it, and just find ways to get the football in his hands.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Alabama wide receiver changes from single to engaged, from No. 2 to No. 1, and from Williams to Coleman-Williams; it is hoped that he moves from an average 2025 to an excellent season in 2026.