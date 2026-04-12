Ryan Coleman-Williams Breaks Silence on Alabama QB Battle Amid Austin Mack’s Injury Setback

The quarterback battle at Alabama took a sharp turn following the A-Day game, not just because of on-field performances but also due to an injury setback for Austin Mack. Now, wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is weighing in on the suddenly complicated situation.

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“Honestly, you got a chance to see Keelon’s playmaking ability, the way Mack stands tall in the pocket, and he’s so confident back there, just both of them making plays in different ways, and that’s pretty much what we get day in and day out. So, every day is just a joy to come into practice,” Coleman-Williams said to the media after the spring practice game.

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However, like everyone else, he was particularly blown away by Russell’s exceptional display and could not help but commend the youngster.

“That’s exactly what you want,” Coleman-Williams said. “I mean, sometimes a play is going to be longer than what you expect, but it just feels like you’re playing a video game when 12’s in, so really just continuing to have fun. You never know what you’re going to get, so just be there. Be in the moment when you’re playing.

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In the game, Russell threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns, completing 21 of 33 passes. His improvement in other aspects of his game since he joined Alabama was highlighted by the wide receiver.

“Definitely in his leadership, his confidence,” he said. “He had confidence coming in, but sitting a year behind a very good quarterback… he’s taking all those intangibles and putting them in his game.”

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Mack, on the other hand, did not do as much as Russell. He threw for 95 yards and a touchdown, completing seven of his 13 passes. And just before troubling evaluations of their spring game performances would go too far, coach Kalen DeBoer explained that Mack was limited due to an injury.

“We just had to limit Austin with some stuff, so that was why,” DeBoer said. “This week was a little bit where Keelon got some more reps with some things Austin is going through. Austin’s good for the most part. Wasn’t able to finish it off, but he’ll be fine.”

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With the spring game done, the QB battle at Tuscaloosa is still not resolved. Many expected Austin Mack to run away with the starting role. However, Russell is putting serious pressure. It still helps Mack that he has spent more time mastering the offensive scheme of Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb. However, if you see the redshirt freshman taking the snaps in late August, don’t be surprised.

Ryan Coleman-Williams set to bounce back in 2026 after A-game performance

Coleman-Williams came into spring practice with a decision to change his last name and his jersey. Apparently, they are taking a few notable steps in the right direction, as his performance at the A-game was super brilliant.

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He caught three passes for 60 yards and had one of the best moments of the game, where he caught a 36-yard pass from Austin Mack. Interestingly, it was beyond the game, as his coach confirmed that the wide receiver has been revived and consistent since spring practice began.

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“Ryan’s consistency was something all spring long that he should be feeling good about, but Ryan’s expectations are like all of ours—we expect elite performance,” DeBoer said. “He’s going to just continue to grind. He’s a leader for us because he works as hard as anyone that’s out there. It’s paying off, it’s showing up. There has been a consistency—and I know people always ask about catching the ball, and that’s what I am talking about, not making just the easy ones but also making the hard ones.”

Ryan Coleman-Williams is coming off a disappointing sophomore year after a breakout freshman season. His bad performances stood out in a hapless Bama offense in the second half of the season. The targets were reduced, and the drops continued. However, Kalen DeBoer knows what Ryan is capable of, and that’s the reason his faith hasn’t dwindled.