Ryan Day Adamant on QB Stance Despite Jeremiah Smith Outcry as HC Announces Injury Update

Only at Ohio State can a team win a national championship and still have its fans in complete meltdown over the QB1 battle. After Will Howard left for the NFL, everyone thought Julian Sayin, the five-star transfer from Alabama, would easily take the job. But Tavien St. Clair’s powerful arm is creating a buzz, and Lincoln Kienholz has quietly forced his way into a legitimate two-man race with Sayin. The issue? Ryan Day won’t make a decision, and the constant rotation is frustrating the offense. Even Jeremiah Smith couldn’t hold back his frustration. Week 1 against Texas? Yeah, the clock’s ticking fast.

This fall camp, all the QBs are turning heads. Julian Sayin exploded onto the scene on Day Three, dissecting Ohio State’s defense with sharp throws in third-and-medium drills, completing all four passes with the first team, and connecting with Jeremiah Smith on a beautiful deep ball for an incredible one-handed grab over Bryce West. Lincoln Kienholz struggled to find his rhythm, going only 1-for-6 in his final reps with the second team, while Tavien St. Clair had a rough moment when Devin Sanchez intercepted a curl route.

So, there’s no doubt that Ryan Day’s QBs are talented. But despite their fall camp grind, Ryan Day couldn’t name a clear front-runner. As Bucknuts’ Dave Biddle hits X with a QB1 update from Day: “Not going to predict when we’re going to make the decision. But we’re getting more and more information. Not going to announce anything right now; going to let it play out.” Sure, none of them have a college start under their belt, but let’s not forget Kienholz and Sayin have attempted 34 passes together. And both of them have been showing their caliber since spring.

That’s right, both QBs knew they needed to make a statement in the spring game to gain an edge in the QB1 race, and no wonder they did that. The redshirt freshman lit up the defense, going 17-of-24 for 175 yards and leading three consecutive touchdown drives as the Scarlet offense put up 50 on the Gray. Lincoln Kienholz kept it close with 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Tavien St. Clair showed promise but threw the game’s only two interceptions. The QB battle didn’t conclude that day, but Sayin certainly made a case for himself to be at the top.

But despite those moves, Ryan Day still doesn’t have a QB1. And the worst part? The mix and match of both QBs is now becoming a problem for the entire team. The constant rotation in practice is just making it hard for them to build chemistry. As JBook from the Bucknuts put it out on X, “Interesting comments from Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate on Big Ten Network. They said when the offense keeps rotating the QBs in Sayin and Kienholz, it makes it hard for the offense to get going and put drives together in practice. Whoever they choose will do well, said Tate.”

Look, Day’s not exactly breaking character here. He held off on announcing Will Howard last season and also CJ Stroud a couple of years prior. It’s clear that he wants his QB to have consistent play, secure ball handling, and complete offensive control before he hands over the position. So, for now, it’s hard to tell who is ready for Texas in Week 1.

Now, with their QB situation, their DT depth also looks thin.

Ryan Day’s injury update on Eddrick Houston

Ohio State’s fall camp got off to a rough start when projected starting defensive tackle Eddrick Houston suffered a non-contact knee injury. The injury was serious enough that he had to be helped off the field. With the Buckeyes already needing to replace their entire starting defensive line from last year, the situation caused immediate concern. Losing Houston, especially with a big game against Texas to open the season, would be a major setback.

But the mood improved slightly the next day when Houston returned to the field. Though he wasn’t participating in team drills, he was moving and working individually. This suggested the injury might not be as bad as initially feared, although the defensive staff still kept him out of full-speed drills. While every practice rep is important, the focus for Houston was clearly on getting him healthy for the season opener. Looks like that’s not the case anymore.

As Ohio State’s insider, Blake T. Biscardi, hit X with Ryan Day’s injury update on Houston: “He [Houston] hasn’t had a full camp. Guys know they have to step up and the battle is on. We’re looking for consistency.” Even though he hasn’t fully shown what he can do this fall, Eddrick Houston’s potential was clear last year. Now in his second season at Ohio State, he’s competing for a starting spot on the defensive line after playing a team-high 141 snaps as a freshman. He played in all 15 games for the CFP national champions and earned his first Varsity O letter, signaling a larger role in 2025.

With Ryan Day challenging players like Kayden McDonald, Tywone Malone Jr., Jason Moore, and Will Smith Jr. to step up, the Buckeyes’ defensive tackle group has a mix of depth and ready-to-play options. The key question is if Eddrick Houston will be ready to start against Texas or if a backup will seize the opportunity to make a name for themselves in the opener.