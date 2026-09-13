Ryan Day Admits Ohio State’s Biggest Problem After Painful Loss as Late-Game Decision Comes Back to Haunt Buckeyes

Ryan Day looked completely shattered after Saturday night’s showdown in Austin. Ohio State held a commanding victory in its hands against Texas, only to watch it slip away in the final seconds. While the Longhorns celebrated their stunning 24-23 comeback win, Day was left staring at the single late-game decision that ruined everything.

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That specific choice, burning his final timeouts early and leaving his exhausted defense exposed at the 1-yard line with zero safety net, became the single decision that haunted Day. Instead of preserving the clock for one last offensive drive, he gambled everything on a goal-line stand. That tactical blunder turned a manageable situation into an inescapable trap.

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“We talked about it and decided that to have the defensive side out,” he answered a reporter during the post-game media session. “And take our chances and put the ball down for 1 yard and see if we can stop for 2 downs. They scored there on 2nd down. Yeah, I considered it.”

The 47-year-old green-lit a defense-heavy strategy, which doubled down on him with his poor clock management. Sure, the Longhorns pulled off a brag-worthy upset, but this win was not hard-earned. Day’s inefficiency architected his own downfall with the series of mistakes that followed.

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“We had opportunities in the 3rd quarter and the 2nd half. My place is hard up tonight…we just, we weren’t efficient enough,” admitted meekly.

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With six minutes left in the third quarter, the Longhorns tried to force a punt. Returner Ryan Niblett, however, botched the opportunity deep inside Texas’ territory. The Buckeyes could’ve recovered it; they were well positioned to do so, but Kade Philips swooped in at the 9-yard line and ensured the Buckeyes never worked on it.

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Secondly, their inability to recover a fumble enabled Texas’ comeback. Wide receiver Emmett Mosley presented them with an opportunity when he fumbled inside the Buckeyes’ territory. But his counterpart, Cam Coleman, leapt and preserved the drive. The next thing Day knew, three plays later, was that the Longhorns had successfully scored their first touchdown as the scoreboard turned 23-10.

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The stakes could not have been higher when Texas took over for their final drive. Trailing 23-17 with less than two minutes on the clock, the Longhorns needed a touchdown to steal the game, while Ohio State just needed one final stop to escape Austin with a win. Instead of forcing Texas to work against the clock, Day’s decisions gave away all the leverage.

The fatal mistake unfolded with under two minutes on the clock. As Texas pushed into the red zone, Day panicked and burned both of his remaining timeouts back-to-back. By the time Texas reached the 1-yard line with 53 seconds remaining, Day had stripped himself of every clock management option. He left his team stranded with no time to respond if Texas scored.

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And it worked once on first down. But not the second. Running back Hollywood Smothers became an undisputed Longhorns star when he punched it in from a yard out to put Texas up 24-23. The score came with 25 seconds on the clock, and the Longhorns had already won a game they were not destined to.

Online, everyone agrees that Day repeats his mistakes. All his losses look the same. There is truth to that sentiment, and Day cannot run away from it, not that he wants to. He has never shied away from holding himself accountable, knowing he messed up big time.

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The damage from this collapse extends far beyond a single bad night in Texas. Entering the game as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, the Buckeyes immediately surrendered their top ranking and took a heavy blow to their playoff seeding early in the season. For a powerhouse program that’s been a national champion not too long ago, losing control of a high-profile game like this leaves zero room for error the rest of the way.

What makes this defeat so painful for Buckeye fans is the familiar pattern. Day has built a powerhouse program, but his high-stakes losses often trace back to the exact same game-management lapses. Losing a dogfight to a rival is hard to swallow, but throwing away a 20-point lead because of a botched late-game decision is a different kind of heartbreak.

Accountability only counts when it leads to fixes in the field. For now, Day and his team must live with the bitter taste of a game they completely controlled. Leaving Austin without the win will stay with him. As Day put it before walking away from the podium: “This one hurts.”