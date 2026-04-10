Ryan Day Admits Strong OSU influence on Son’s Career after Ex-Assistant’s Surprise Move

Ryan Day’s 2027 QB son, RJ, has already amassed nearly 17 Division I scholarship offers. But he himself is yet to extend the Ohio State offer to the St. Francis DeSales standout. That doesn’t mean OSU does not influence the three-star prospect’s rising journey. Ryan Day opened up about how big an impact the Buckeyes have had on his son.

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“It’s been a great experience,” the OSU head coach said on Not Just Football on April 8. “Probably the coolest thing about being a college coach is that he gets to be a part of what you do… I mean, he’s here right now, you know, getting a lift in or something, going to games, being a part of it. Me being a part of his experience and watching him play has been great.”

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Being the son of the Buckeyes head coach, RJ has grown up around some of the best minds in football. He has seen his father maintain Ohio State’s high standards and has lived it, being such an intrinsic part of the program. Ohio State seems to be the slam-dunk choice for the younger Day. But it looks like he wants to figure this out for himself, because he would have the offer if he wanted to be at OSU, playing for his father in 2027. But wherever he goes, he will carry the Ohio State mark with him.

“My wife and I raised RJ, but a part of him got raised by the Woody [OSU’s athletic center],” Day added. “He was proud of all those great players coming through, and I’m proud of the type of people that we have in this locker room. He was in there even as a little guy, and those guys would put their arm around him. It wasn’t just the great players either.

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“It was the guys that you wouldn’t even know of, who would just say different things to build him up, to make him believe that he could be a great person and a great player. One of the cool things about being a coach, and certainly at Ohio State.” True to Day’s words, those experience are showing their impact on RJ Day in his budding career.

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The QB is the all-time leading passer at St. Francis DeSales and threw for over 3,000 yards in his junior season. But the 2027 QB talent has not yet committed; he recently indicated that his family plans to “narrow it down soon” and will begin setting up OVs in the coming months.

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RJ Day has drawn attention from colleges like Boston College, Cincinnati, Purdue, and Syracuse. But he can get to be part of an OSU-like environment down in Florida, where former Buckeye offensive coordinator and now-USF head coach Brian Hartline is waiting to have him on his roster.

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Ryan Day’s son could play collegiate games for USF

RJ Day’s recruitment race has become crowded, and he has taken unofficial visits to programs like Virginia Tech, Purdue, and Cincinnati. But USF could get an edge due to RJ’s existing relationship with Brian Hartline. The coach was at Columbus for eight years, which is a good enough time to create a connection with the RJ Day. He’s watched Hartline’s success at Ohio State, and now sees the potential at USF. Tampa might turn out to be a good choice for the young quarterback.

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“I mean the comfortability is what stands out the most,” Day told Rivals. “Coach Hartline is someone I’ve known for a long time and a person who I have built a long-term relationship. I believe that he is going to do great things in Tampa, because that’s the kind of competitor that he is.”

Ryan Day, however, is going to play a factor. He said in the podcast that he is “very hands on” in his son’s coaching. And like all parents of future college football players, he will also “get into the mix.” As much as the head coach would love to see his son suit up in OSU colors, he probably would be the happiest to see him play at a program led by Hartline. The apple won’t be falling far from the tree after all, if RJ Day picks USF.