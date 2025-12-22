Ryan Day Admits Unfavorable Conditions After Removing Brian Hartline From His Duties

Given the shakeup that the Ohio State staff is going through at the moment, Ryan Day made the inevitable decision. The head coach will take over play-calling duties from Brian Hartline, who clearly is also busy with his new job as USF’s HC.

Day gets back into playcalling shoes, 2 years since his last, having let go of them when Chip Kelly was hired as OC. But now that he is also HC, Day will have to sacrifice one major upside he used to have as playcaller before.

“I do think sometimes the best setting is, you know, when you’re up in the [press] box, and you have everything organized, as opposed to being down in the field,” Ryan Day said on December 22, previewing the Cotton Bowl.

Ryan Day, also being the head coach, means he has no choice but to call plays from the sidelines. Being in the box gives playcallers a vantage point because of the height, providing a better view of the game. But regardless of where Day calls the offensive plays from, Ohio State needs to improve on that front massively.

However, Day confirmed that play calling will still be a “group effort” from the offensive staff.

This is a developing story.