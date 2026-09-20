Ryan Day and Jeremiah Smith Reveal Meaning Behind Ohio State’s New 4th-Quarter Tradition Stemming From Texas Loss

The drive in the Ohio State Buckeyes’ 59-3 win was different, and so was Ryan Day’s approach. Before the fourth quarter started, he gathered his players around to remind himself and all the others of the mistakes they made last weekend in the last 15-minute span. This reminder is going to be a new tradition, a staple of the team for the season to come.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We know how important these 4th quarters are going to be, and it doesn’t matter what the score is, it doesn’t matter what the game is, or who the opponent is,” he told a reporter when asked what went down in the team huddle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Austin, the Buckeyes were leading by 20 points in three quarters. Day then decided to switch to his scheme when the scoreboard read 23-3. This switch allowed the Longhorns’ comeback, which was unimaginable, even to the crowd of orange and white fans. Day learned from his mistake and wasn’t about to repeat it, creating a new tradition.

“We just have to make sure that everybody refocuses and finishes in the 4th quarter,” he further added in the YouTube clip. “Now, in this situation, we had the backups in there, but that doesn’t matter. We want everybody up together, recognizing where we’re at, and everybody looking at each other in the eye, and you understand what’s at stake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes were certainly well aware of the stakes and rightfully showed up for each other as he asked them to. Jeremiah Smith became the program’s career receiving yardage leader while Ja’Kobi Jackson scored twice. Quarterback Julian Sayin took control of the first four drives by completing 18 of 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith made five receptions for 85 yards. The junior was short of just 26 yards to surpass Michael Jenkins’ 2,898 receiving record from 2000-03. He became the school’s record holder on his second catch of the game, by hauling in a 23-yard pass from Sayin midway through the first quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes had seven pass plays of at least 20 yards. This included Chris Henry’s 75-yard touchdown on Luke Fahey’s pass during the fourth quarter. Bo Jackson, their leading rusher, had 73 yards on 11 carries. Day’s pep worked especially for Smith, who is relishing a new feat.

When asked about the huddle, the wide receiver first asked for clarity, prompting the reporter to repeat the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, the circle?” he began. “Oh, that’s just something that we all came up with that we was gonna do in the 4th quarter, in the 3rd, going into the 4th quarter. I’ll come up, play this little song that we have. Just whoever on the field on that time – offensive, defense– just encouraging guys to keep going and get a stop, make a play, things like that.”

In the Buckeyes’ rebound, Smith made history. He has amassed 2,958 career yards while Jenkins ended his OSU career with 2,898 yards. While addressing his achievement, he said, “It means a lot. I came in as a freshman and just wanted to make plays. I wasn’t thinking about records. The opportunity presented itself and I just kept playing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes now hold a 2-1 record this season so far and will next face the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 4.