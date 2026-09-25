Ryan Day Announces Future Plan for Unsung Buckeyes Hero Stuck In Julian Sayin’s Shadow

Justyn Martin may be stuck behind Julian Sayin on the depth chart, but his work on the practice field is making real noise. Coach Ryan Day revealed that the scout-team quarterback has shown so much raw athleticism that Ohio State is now building a special package of plays just for him. While the Buckeyes focus on their next game against Illinois, Martin’s hustle is forcing the coaching staff to look at him as far more than just a backup.

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“It’s one of those guys that I wish we had a little more time with.” Day said, as per Dan Hope. The head coach further emphasized that Martin has shown enough athleticism that the team is now finding a package of plays for him based on the athleticism he has displayed in practice.

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“When you’re there, you got to do whatever you can and then maybe catch somebody’s eye. Like, ‘Hey, maybe there’s something we can do with this guy in a package down the road.’ I would say, because of the way he’s embraced that role, the conversation has come up. If he continues to go down that, he’s gonna almost force us to look into some of those things,” Day concluded.

Martin arrived at Ohio State as a third-year transfer portal commitment in January, long before the season began. The Buckeyes became his third college stop after spending last season at Maryland and his previous three years at UCLA. Since arriving in Columbus, he has remained behind Sayin on the depth chart, serving primarily as part of the scout team.

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Being part of the scout team is something many players dislike, as it can feel like a demotion or punishment. Some sulk, complain, or put in less effort when assigned to such roles. However, that was not the case with Martin.

Every week, Martin would study how opposing quarterbacks played and replicate their styles, giving the Buckeyes a first-hand look at what they were about to face. Facing a mobile, scrambling QB? He becomes the runner. Up against a traditional pocket passer? He morphs into one. Martin studies every opponent’s film, picks apart their tendencies, and then brings them to life on the practice field.

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Back in August, when Eleven Warriors asked how he had improved as a player since joining the Buckeyes, he pointed to his decision-making. “I feel like as a player I’ve grown, um, just really when it comes to decision-making and, um, being able to compound, like, a situation.” But his growth hasn’t been limited to the field.

Asked how he had improved as a person, he highlighted his commitment to being a better teammate. “As a person, um, I feel like I’ve been—I’ve made it a point of emphasis to be a better teammate, um, this year, and so I’ve been helping out the guys, doing everything I can, and, you know, just trying to help them through situations that I might have gone through, um, early on in my career.”

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From making better decisions to helping his teammates navigate challenges, he’s showing growth both on and off the field. What lies ahead remains a mystery for now, but his willingness to embrace whatever is thrown his way has certainly impressed the head office of one of the best programs in the country. That said, with Illinois looming, Ryan Day believes his team will bounce back and perform better as Week 4 arrives.

Ryan Day Sets His Sights on a Statement Big Ten Opener

Apart from their loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Ohio State Buckeyes have looked as sharp as ever. As Week 4 approaches, head coach Ryan Day is demanding nothing less than a statement win as his team faces a tough road ahead. Day wants greater consistency from the offense and a more physical brand of football in Week 4.

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With the offense struggling to finish drives and find its footing in the run game, Day is demanding more physicality, urging his players to start “running angry.”

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“I remember a couple [plays] in particular where there are times where ‘hey man, you just want to lower your shoulder and try to run a dude over and set the tone,’ that’s okay too,” Ryan Day said during a presser, according to USA Today. “And there’s times when ‘you want to break off the weak shoulder and stiff arm and make a guy miss,’ that’s okay too. But to me, neither of those things are happening. That’s just the facts … we need some dudes who are running angry this week.”

The defensive unit could also lean on several emerging players, with linebacker Christian Alliegro, nickel corner Jay Timmons, safety Earl Little and defensive tackle Jason Moore among the names drawing attention. The plan is to build around this young group moving forward.