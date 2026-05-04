Ryan Day at Risk of Losing 4-Star OSU QB Commit to Big Ten Rival’s Late Push

Brady Edmunds had 24 offers to choose from when deciding on his college destination. The Huntington Beach School quarterback, who threw for 2,724 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, knew what he wanted early in his recruitment. In December 2024, the class of 2027 QB went with the Buckeyes. However, that hard commitment is now facing a real test from a Big 10 team.

Bob Chesney is looking to change things at UCLA. The first-year head coach started by focusing on the in-state talent that the Bruins have been missing out on over the last few years. Even Nico Iamaleava, who grew up close to the UCLA facility, came to the program via the Tennessee route. That focus has landed Chesney at Edmunds, a Southern California prospect. Ohio State insiders on the Locked on Buckeyes podcast recently addressed the flip watch, and the Buckeyes need to be concerned.

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“Well, he’s been allegedly, I mean, I don’t know the kid, but he’s allegedly been to UCLA a few times,” one of the hosts said on May 3. “That’s not great. I don’t know if Ohio State knew that was going to happen, if they wanted it to happen. Sometimes these things manifest internally… but he’s been committed forever.”

The in-state factor is the biggest pull for Chesney. Nico Iamaleava will use the third year of his eligibility next season, and if he goes to the pros, that leaves the starting spot open in the 2027 season.

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“He [Edmunds] lives in the Greater Los Angeles area. He’s at Huntington Beach High School, on the edge of Los Angeles. UCLA has a new head coach trying to make a mark. He could play early,” added the host.

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Chesney’s staff traveled to Huntington Beach, met Edmunds face-to-face, brought him in for Junior Day, and followed up during spring practice. UCLA has no quarterbacks committed for 2027.

“I doubt they have somebody like Brady Edmunds. We’ve heard all the stuff about Peter Bourque… he was going to Penn State, but then Auburn and Ohio State got involved. It’s kind of goofy… if he visits Ohio State, all bets are off.”

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With Edmunds’ commitment secured, Ohio State was considering taking a second quarterback in the 2027 class. However, Champ Monds rejected the Buckeyes in favor of Notre Dame a few days ago. And with UCLA’s interest in Edmunds, the whole class can face a downward turn if he flips to the Bruins.

Edmunds brings measurable advantages: at 6’5″, he has the size for a pocket passer, the arm strength to make throws at every level, and the football intelligence that led coaches to trust him with peer recruiting responsibilities before he even enrolled. He was the only 2027 quarterback from the Southern California region to secure a spot in the Elite 11 Finals. His commitment to the Buckeyes remained steady through Ohio State’s offensive coordinator changes, as previously reported. However, things look to have changed now.

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Ohio State’s California pipeline faces its first real test

For years, Ohio State recruited top quarterback talent from California with little pushback. UCLA did not offer local prospects a reason to stay, and Chip Kelly’s recruiting classes rarely broke into the national top 50. The program routinely lost in-state talent without resistance. That has changed under Chesney. In one cycle, UCLA’s 2027 class has moved into the national top 10-15, up from around No. 59 last year. Over 40 transfers joined during the winter 2026 window, raising the roster’s baseline competitiveness.

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Big Ten membership now gives UCLA a platform the Pac-12 could not match. Jackson Roper, a four-star offensive lineman targeted by Ohio State, chose UCLA over the Buckeyes on May 1. This is the environment surrounding Edmunds’ continued visits.

Edmunds has stated he is still committed. He traveled to Columbus last fall on his own, recruited other prospects to Ohio State online, and has not given Day’s staff a public reason to question his status. Still, actions in January and April matter as much as any December statement. T