Ryan Day Battling Big Ten Rival for 3x Super Bowl Champion’s Son as Buckeyes Face Built-In Disadvantage

Ohio State is already laying the groundwork for its 2028 recruiting class, targeting three-star athlete LeGarrette Blount Jr. But head coach Ryan Day faces a major built-in disadvantage in this Big Ten recruiting war. The prospect happens to be the son of legendary Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount, giving the Ducks an automatic emotional edge.

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National recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman reports that Ohio State and Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks are the early frontrunners for Blount Jr. While the young athlete praises both coaching staffs, Oregon holds a special place in his household’s history. His father built his football legacy in Eugene before winning three Super Bowls.

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“Both programs have strong football traditions, great coaching staffs, and outstanding academic opportunities,” Blount Jr. told Huffman.

That puts Ryan Day’s Ohio State in a high-stakes situation in this talent war. The senior Blount rushed for over 1,000 yards at Oregon before enjoying a grueling nine-year NFL career. Now, his son is carving out his own path in high school. Standing out on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back, the younger Blount has naturally drawn eyes from coast to coast.

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Ryan Day isn’t backing down from the challenge. Ohio State safeties coach Matt Guerrieri hosted Blount Jr. at a summer camp in Columbus, extending a scholarship offer on the spot. Rather than relying on family nostalgia, Day’s staff is pitching player development, defensive scheme fit, and early playing time to win the athlete over.

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Though he plays as a receiver as well, Ohio State views him as an explosive playmaker for their secondary. During his sophomore year, he logged 15-20 tackles and a sack in just five games, showing the kind of physical instinct that runs in his bloodline. The 14th-ranked player out of Arizona also has playmaking ability like a WR. Last season, at his high school, he recorded 3 touchdowns.

But it’s too early to decide the actual winner in this recruitment. So even if Oregon has all the tools to offer Blount Jr., like Ohio State, the one that at last stays strong, beating the odds, will be able to secure him regardless of his family’s ties.

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Does Ryan Day’s OSU have any chance?

Surprisingly, early data favors the Buckeyes despite Oregon’s built-in pull. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently gives Ohio State a 59.3% chance to land Blount Jr., compared to Oregon’s 8.6%. Still, the Ducks remain a constant threat, especially after his father publicly celebrated Oregon’s offer on social media.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State at Michigan Nov 29, 2025 Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ann Arbor Michigan Stadium Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20251129_szo_aa1_0073

However, after getting the offer from the Ducks, his father showed excitement on X, writing, “(Let’s go) son son. So proud of you, LB, my guy. You deserve it.”

If he follows his father’s footsteps, the 2028 prospect could end up choosing Oregon over Ohio State. But getting this prospect won’t be easy because programs like UNC, Memphis, and more are heavily pushing.

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With programs like North Carolina and Memphis also pushing, this Big Ten recruiting duel is far from over. Ryan Day has his work cut out for him to beat out a rival’s family legacy, but early interest shows Ohio State is fully capable of pulling off the recruiting theft in Eugene.