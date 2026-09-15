Ryan Day Becomes College Football Laughingstock After Awkward Ohio State Act

For all of Ohio State’s strengths, one weakness refuses to disappear: special teams. Last year, Jayden Fielding missed a 27-yard field goal wide left against Indiana, a miss that could have tied the game. One year later, the concerns remain. So when Ryan Day was asked about the unit, his response quickly caught fans’ attention.

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Ryan Day faced a pointed question about his trust in Ohio State’s special teams when a reporter asked, “Where’s your trust in your special teams?”

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Day then made a quick, awkward exit, leaving little room for a response. Although the press conference had already reached its scheduled end, his abrupt departure quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked plenty of discussion.

“This is a cinematic moment showing he doesnt care about special teams whatsoever,” a fan commented.

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Special teams have been a glaring weak link for Ohio State’s otherwise balanced team for quite some time now. Hoping to finally fix the issue, Ryan Day and Co. brought in Baylor kicker Connor Hawkins ahead of the season, but even he has struggled to deliver when it matters.

With Ohio State leading 23-17 late in the game, the Buckeyes had a chance to stretch their advantage with a field goal. Instead, kicker Connor Hawkins missed a crucial 45-yard attempt, leaving the door wide open for Texas.

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The Longhorns marched down the field and capped the comeback with Hollywood Smothers’ 1-yard touchdown run with just 25 seconds remaining, sealing a stunning 24-23 victory.

“Once that happened, they sustained some drives, certainly had a chance to kick the field goal and make it a two-score game and didn’t do that,” Day said after the game. “This one hurts.”

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The recent fiasco has brought some really funny reactions from the fans.

“It gonna lie after their special teams disasters over the years I’d walk off too,” one of the fans said.

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Another believes this season could turn into a comedy.

“this season finna be comedy son,” the comment read.

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One of the fans took a shot at Ryan Day, implying that this was the first step to changing things.

“Good I hope he’s mad. Either get better or you have no reason to be mad,” the user wrote.

While the fanbase appears amused by Day’s approach to the question, it is hard to deny that the special teams need some in-depth restructuring.

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It wasn’t just Hawkins. Field position also proved costly for Ohio State, as Joe McGuire’s three punts covered 117 yards, and while one did pin Texas at its own 13-yard line, the Buckeyes were largely left without the consistent field-flipping advantage they needed.

Special teams troubled Ohio State last season, and three weeks into the new campaign, the same issues appear to be lingering. Ryan Day has promised that the unit will clean things up, but the Buckeyes still have plenty to prove.