Ryan Day Breaks Silence on Brian Hartline’s USF Move After Quietly Securing Ohio State’s Fate

Insiya Johar

Dec 3, 2025

After winning the natty, Ryan Day lost his DC to Penn State, and his OC went to the pros. While he hired Matt Patricia to continue their defensive dominance, the head coach didn’t have to look outside for an offensive coordinator. He promoted Brian Hartline to the position. Now, the Ohio State HC is losing him as well to South Florida. However, it’s not the Jim Knowles situation.

Instead of a bitter feeling, Ryan Day wishes Hartline the best for his future endeavors.

“He was able to let the wide receivers know, and the recruits know. I’m really happy for him and his family. The fact that he gets an opportunity to do this. I think he’s going to do great,” Day told the media today.

Although he has reportedly accepted the USF job, Brian Hartline is expected to coach the Buckeyes through the playoffs.

