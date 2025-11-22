Ryan Day & Brian Hartline Give Up Trying to Hide Their Worries With Michigan

Ohio State cruised to a comfortable 42–9 victory over Rutgers in Week 13. Entering the matchup as 30.5-point favorites, head coach Ryan Day rotated the lineup to rest key players before facing Michigan. However, that decision sparked questions about whether the Buckeyes actually fear the Wolverines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Starting quarterback Julian Sayin went for 13 of 19 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. His relatively low yardage, however, resulted from Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline choosing to rotate backup quarterback Lincoln Kienholz into the game. The decision may have aimed to avoid overusing Sayin and risking injury, while also giving Kienholz meaningful reps, so Ohio State’s Week 14 opponent would have more to prepare for.

Day sent Sayin to the sidelines when the Buckeyes were leading only 7-2, which didn’t sit well with Ohio State beat reporter Patrick Murphy. He argued that even if the staff wanted to preserve Sayin for The Game, benching a Heisman-contender quarterback wasn’t the best call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day and Hartline continued rotating Sayin and Kienholz throughout the game, which Murphy described as odd. The move may suggest that the coaches wanted to evaluate how Kienholz’s running ability could add a different dimension to the Buckeyes’ offense. Kienholz finished with three carries for 37 rushing yards, but his passing lacked rhythm, completing just one of three attempts for 19 yards, something that could be attributed to the constant rotation.

So, while Murphy and others found the strategy unusual, it may have been tactical on Day’s part, an effort to assess the team’s depth. With Michigan up next, the Rutgers game likely provided Day with valuable insight into how to attack the Wolverines.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes

With the Week 13 victory, the Ohio State Buckeyes now hold an 11-0 record. They are on the verge of completing the regular season without a loss. The only thing that could stop them is the Michigan Wolverines game in the season finale. Head coach Sherrone Moore likely watched the Ohio State–Rutgers game and may now feel concerned about the Buckeyes’ offensive depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With Lincoln Kienholz showcasing his rushing ability and Julian Sayin continuing to play at an elite level, the Wolverines could be in for a long day at home. For Ryan Day, this game offers a chance to prove just how good the Buckeyes are, especially since analysts like Isaiah Hole of Locked On Wolverines claimed on his podcast that a prominent Michigan figure believes Ohio State is “not great like that.”

Finishing the season as unbeaten at your rival’s home will be the cherry on the cake for the Buckeyes. After Michigan, the playoff road starts for the defending national champions.