Last week, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti made a bold claim about what derailed Ohio State’s season. On Tuesday, with Michigan four days away, Ryan Day finally had a chance to respond, and he blamed it elsewhere.

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“Asked about Curt Cignetti’s comment that Indiana ‘ripped the heart out of’ Ohio State with Julian Sayin’s injury, Ryan Day said, ‘We’re in this situation because of us, not anybody else,'” wrote Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors on X.

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Day spoke Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, and the answer rejected the idea that one game or one injury explains where the Buckeyes stand heading into the rivalry game.

Cignetti made his remark while defending Indiana’s schedule and playoff resume. He pointed to the October meeting, when the Hoosiers were 6-0 and the Buckeyes, widely picked to win the national title, were 5-1.

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“We ripped the heart out of that team,” Cignetti said. “They haven’t been the same since without the quarterback. But all I hear about is how we lost to a three-loss team. That was a team picked to win the national championship and led Texas 95% of the game, at Texas.”

He called the loss a missed opportunity, citing a potential game-winning 27-yard touchdown catch that Nick Marsh could not keep inbounds.

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“We missed a layup, and you know what, they won and we didn’t,” Cignetti said.

The injury itself is not in dispute. Ohio State beat then-No. 5 Indiana 19-15 on October 17 in Bloomington, ending the Hoosiers’ 22-game winning streak, but Sayin fractured his right elbow after a fourth-quarter sack by Mario Landino and was ruled out for the season. True freshman Luke Fahey took over at quarterback.

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The games after it supply the context for Day’s answer. Ohio State lost three of its next four games, falling 30-18 at USC, 41-28 to Oregon and 31-28 at Nebraska, with a 28-19 win over Northwestern in between. Ohio State allowed at least 30 points in all three losses.

“We’re not gonna win many games if we’re giving up 31 points and only getting two stops in the whole game,” Day said. He also called third downs an Achilles heel.

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The Nebraska loss on November 21 was the most damaging. The Huskers snapped a 31-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents, and the result almost ended Ohio State’s Big Ten title game and playoff hopes.

The Buckeyes, who began the season ranked No. 1, fell from No. 16 to No. 25 and sit at 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten. It was their third regular-season loss to an unranked opponent, the first time that has happened since 2011.

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Fahey threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska, but Ohio State’s two turnovers turned into 14 Nebraska points, and the defense allowed 176 rushing yards.

Day said he has talked more with defensive coordinator Matt Patricia since that game and expressed confidence in him.

“If I didn’t believe that he could do the job, he wouldn’t be here as a defensive coordinator,” Day said.

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Ohio State hosts unranked Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, with Day noting that more than 50 players on his roster are from Ohio.

“Over 50 guys on the team are from the state of Ohio,” said Day. “We have enough guys in the building to understand what this game means, and that’s why we spend so much time in the offseason, bringing in different players, bringing in coaches, bringing in different people to talk about what the game means and has meant for such a long time.”

Cignetti pointed to the October meeting and Sayin’s injury as evidence of how much Indiana’s lone loss had changed Ohio State’s season. Day, meanwhile, put the responsibility back on his own team. Since that game, the Buckeyes have lost three times, allowing at least 30 points in each defeat.