Ryan Day Confirms OSU & Michigan Collaborating Amid the Animosity to Avoid Problem From 12 Years Ago

Finishing the season unbeaten at Michigan Stadium is all head coach Ryan Day could hope for. Both sides have already fired shots, and the tension will only grow as the game approaches. To prevent a repeat of the 2013 incident, Ohio State and Michigan will surprisingly work together.

Last season, when these two teams met, it ended in a post-game brawl. This led the Big Ten to fine both programs $100,000 each for violating fundamental elements of sportsmanship, such as respect and civility. That game was in Columbus. This time, they face each other at Ann Arbour, which is famously notorious for having one tunnel for both teams. That means there’s a chance for a tunnel brawl between Ryan Day and Sherrone Moore’s men.

In light of that, Ryan Day confirmed that Ohio State and Michigan have joined forces, at least for this occasion, to prevent another brawl like the one in 2013. That season, the narrow tunnel forced both teams into proximity, and tensions escalated quickly. Security struggled to separate them, but fortunately, it never turned into a physical fight.

Even though the tunnel was renovated, both programs and Ryan Day have taken steps to prevent a repeat of that incident. Day explained that he plans to keep his team focused on playing the game on the field rather than engaging in off-field shouting matches. Michigan athletic department spokesperson David Ablauf revealed that they have processes in place to keep the two teams separated during pre-game, halftime, and post-game, with security personnel at different levels of the tunnel.

As one of the greatest rivalries in American sports, both sides have a long history of on-field altercations. The buildup to the matchup alone creates tension. With the stakes at their highest, the Week 14 clash is likely to turn into a brawl, if not off the field, then certainly on it.

If Ohio State wins the Week 14 clash, it will qualify them for the playoffs, with an unbeaten 12-0 record. It will also be the first The Game victory for Ryan Day after four straight losses. If Michigan wins, it will not only let them break OSU’s perfect record but also push them into the playoff conversation.

So, how do these two fare against each other?

Michigan Wolverines-Ohio State: Who comes out on top?

Oddsmakers have listed No. 1 Ohio State as a 10-point favorite for the matchup. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since the Buckeyes have run rampant against every team they’ve faced this season. Heisman-contender Julian Sayin is leading the team with both accuracy in his throws and poise in the pocket.

Running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have supported him well, making the OSU offense dangerous. The Buckeyes do face a concern at wide receiver, with both Carnell Tate and Smith dealing with injuries. However, Ryan Day revealed that both will most likely return against Michigan after getting some rest. OSU is also ranked first in Points Against (7.6) nationally, owing to defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s brilliance.

Michigan has a strong rushing offense. They rank 10th nationally for rushing yards (223.5). However, their run game has to pierce past the tough OSU defense if they want to generate points. Quarterback Bryce Underwood has running back Jordan Marshall and wide receiver Andrew Marsh to support him, but it will be a tough test for the trio.

However, the Wolverines have the mental edge over the Buckeyes, with four straight wins. Playing at Ann Arbor only increases that advantage, as players are much more comfortable playing at home.