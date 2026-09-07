Ryan Day Confirms Real Reason Jeremiah Smith Left Ohio State’s Week 1 Game Early

Jeremiah Smith vanished to the Ohio Stadium bench after halftime on Saturday despite ripping off 8 catches, 151 yards, and 2 touchdowns in just two quarters against Ball State. The superstar wideout did not take a single snap in the second half, leaving Buckeye fans wondering why Ryan Day pulled his top weapon so early.

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Head coach Ryan Day cleared the air right after the game, explaining that holding Smith back was a smart business decision. Day pointed to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s game plan.

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“As you can imagine, you know, when the game plans are being put together, I mean he’s very much in… the front of Arthur [Smith] and the offensive staff’s mind,” Ryan Day said before doubling down on the actual reason. “We decided to hold him in the second half because he understands that we got a monster game (Week 2 Texas Longhorns) here coming up.”

Day explained that keeping Smith fresh is the team’s top priority because they have a massive, top-five showdown against No. 5 Texas looming next week. The top-ranked Buckeyes have their sights set entirely on a national championship, and risking an injury to their best playmaker during meaningless snaps against a MAC opponent simply didn’t make much sense.

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Pulling top performers early is a familiar standard under Ryan Day during non-conference blowouts. Throughout his tenure in Columbus, Day has routinely benched star starters before halftime once a game is comfortably out of reach to protect key playmakers for major matchups. Rested stars are a standard trade-off for long-term health, and Day’s decision with Smith simply follows his long-standing playbook of prioritizing postseason health over padding individual stats.

The reality is, Ohio State simply didn’t need him out there to finish off a 56–3 blowout victory against Ball State. Smith had already done more than enough damage, torturing the opposing secondary for 8 receptions, 151 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

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He even hauled in an explosive 48-yard scoring bomb from quarterback Julian Sayin, proving once again why he is one of the most dangerous weapons in college football. With the game safely out of reach, Day and the coaching staff decided it was best to play it safe.

Smith deserves some flowers for the level of maturity he possesses. In the modern era of college football, where star players are constantly chasing stats and Heisman Trophy hype, you might expect a young receiver to complain about losing playing time.

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But Day revealed that Smith’s response was completely unselfish, with the star wideout telling the staff to simply, “Let the young guys play,” and willingly putting the decision in his coaches’ hands.

His team-first attitude didn’t stop on the sidelines either. While Ohio State’s backup quarterbacks and young receivers were on the field executing the playbook in the third and fourth quarters, Smith was busy acting as their biggest hype man from the bench. He even took to Instagram during the game to repost his teammates’ highlights while completely ignoring his own first-half highlights.

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Now, the page has officially turned to next week’s battle deep in the heart of Texas.

Day made it clear that the celebration for the Ball State win ended the literal second they walked out of the locker room, warning his team that talent alone won’t save them against a powerhouse opponent. “The minute we leave the locker room, it’s on to Texas,” Day stated bluntly.

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Thanks to a smart coaching decision and an incredibly mature attitude from their star player, the Buckeyes will travel to Austin with a fully healthy and highly motivated Jeremiah Smith, ready to make his presence felt on the biggest stage and keep his Heisman campaign rolling.