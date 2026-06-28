Ryan Day Continues Recruiting Hot Streak With Another 2027 WR Commitment

Ryan Day and Ohio State are on a generational recruiting frenzy right now. Just after signing the nation’s fourth-best offensive lineman from the South, the 5-star standout, the Buckeyes, within less than 24 hours, landed another top talent from the South in wide receiver Jordan Donahoo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recruiting insider Haynes Fawcett confirmed the news of signing the Florida product earlier today. Donahoo is a 3-star wide receiver from Oviedo High School. He is now the second receiver in Ohio State’s 2027 recruiting class, joining five-star wideout Jamier Brown. He picked the Buckeyes over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, and a couple of Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale, apparently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver had a strong junior season. He caught 34 passes for 627 yards and five touchdowns. Donahoo is also a multi-sport athlete who runs track and plays basketball. His size and athletic ability make him an exciting prospect with plenty of room to grow at the college level.

Ohio State entered the picture surprisingly late, only extending an official scholarship offer on May 23. Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton had been personally scouting Central Florida very carefully and fell in love with Donahoo’s potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

During June, Donahoo visited Minnesota, Georgia Tech, and Cincinnati, with the Bearcats looking like the biggest competition. But everything changed after his official visit to Ohio State on June 19. After spending some with the program and other elite recruits, Danahoo made up his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though smaller schools could offer him immediate starting time, Donahoo chose to “bet on himself” and commit to the Buckeyes just a week later.

Ohio State’s recruiting momentum is far from over. The Buckeyes are now waiting for 5-star running back David Gabriel-Georges to announce his decision on July 22. Tennessee is also in the race, but many believe Ohio State is still the favorite. If he commits, he would become the Buckeyes’ highest-rated running back recruit since TreVeyon Henderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes are also keeping a close eye on 4-star defensive lineman Karlos May, who is expected to announce his commitment on July 18. The Alabama standout recently visited Ohio State and is believed to be leaning toward the Buckeyes. All in all, the Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 8 in the class of 2027.

The real question is..

ADVERTISEMENT

Can they finish at the top?

Ohio State didn’t have many No. 1 recruiting class over the years. But this time around, the odds are looking better than ever. In the crazy world of college football recruiting, team rankings bounce around constantly based on how many players have committed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, teams like Texas A&M and Notre Dame are leading the pack mostly because they have stacked up over 20 commitments early on. However, because Ohio State focuses heavily on landing five-star and four-star talent rather than just filling roster spots quickly, their average player rating is among the highest in the nation.

Having a smaller group of 17 commits right now is actually a major advantage for head coach Ryan Day. It leaves the Buckeyes with plenty of open spots to add more elite talent as the cycle continues. If they land Georges, obviously, that will push them into the top 3.

To pull off the No. 1 finish, Ohio State just needs to close on 5-7 blue-chip recruits. Based on its recruiting trail, it’s only a matter of time.