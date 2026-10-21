Ryan Day Delivers Concerning Update on Julian Sayin’s Availability for Ohio State

Ohio State is 6-1 and ranked No. 3 nationally, but Julian Sayin’s throwing-arm injury has thrown its championship hopes into uncertainty. With a crucial October 31 showdown against No. 16 USC approaching, concerns over Sayin’s availability have only intensified since the Buckeyes’ 19-15 win over Indiana. Fans were hoping the bye week would help their star quarterback recover, but Ryan Day’s latest update has turned those concerns into something far more alarming.

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Yes, Sayin is expected to miss the USC clash. But during Tuesday’s press conference, Ryan Day delivered an even more alarming update about his quarterback’s future.

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“First off, we’re not going to put any timeline on his recovery, but he is out indefinitely, and so, you know, what we’re trying to do is give Julian and his family the space and privacy to go through this process. But based on the nature of the injury, we are putting together a plan for him not being available for the regular season, and then also him not being available for the postseason,” Ryan Day said.

“And so, based on that, and if he’s not able to return this fall, then we’re putting a plan together for that as well. So, that’s really the update I have right now!”

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This is the same Sayin who started all seven games, led Ohio State to six wins, and threw for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns. He shredded Illinois for 367 yards and four scores and torched Iowa for another 324 yards and three touchdowns. Replacing that production won’t be easy.

With Sayin sidelined, the battle to lead Ohio State has narrowed to two quarterbacks: Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair. And Ryan Day made it clear that neither is guaranteed the starting job.

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“Luke’s been ahead of Tavien in terms of what we’ve seen, but now that we have a bye week, these guys are both gonna get a lot of reps, and we’re gonna start to put together a plan on how we’re gonna move forward. We’re gonna play the guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Day said during his October 20 press conference.

Ryan Day’s Risky QB Gamble

But here’s the problem. Neither Fahey nor St. Clair has ever started a college game. Their backup numbers look promising, but limited appearances are one thing. Leading No. 3 Ohio State against No. 16 USC on the road is another. And with championship hopes at stake, Ryan Day cannot afford to gamble on the wrong quarterback.

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Fahey has appeared in four games this season, completing 9 of 13 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with a 69.2% completion rate. Meanwhile, St. Clair has seen action in just two games, completing 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with a 71.4% completion rate.

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Ryan Day isn’t hiding his preference for Luke Fahey, but he isn’t handing him the starting job either. “He’s an extremely hard worker. He puts in a lot of hours. He’s extremely competitive. He has a moxie about him,” Day said.

However, he also admitted Fahey looked “a little overwhelmed and drinking through a fire hose” against Indiana, raising serious questions about whether his trusted backup can handle the pressure against No. 16 USC.

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Urban Meyer Questions Ryan Day’s QB Gamble

Urban Meyer isn’t convinced Ryan Day is backing the right quarterback. The former Ohio State coach questioned why five-star Tavien St. Clair remained on the sidelines when Sayin went down.

“It’s perplexing why he’s not the quarterback, why he doesn’t jog on the field when Sayin went down,” Meyer said on The Triple Option. St. Clair has the size, arm strength, and recruiting pedigree, yet Day continues to favor three-star Luke Fahey.

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Meyer also recalled Ohio State’s 2014 championship run, when Cardale Jones replaced an injured J.T. Barrett and led the Buckeyes to a national title. “You got a real one coming up (against USC), and I’m curious to see if they try the five-star (St. Clair),” he said. But expecting history to repeat itself is dangerous. Jones delivered when it mattered, while neither of Day’s options has proved himself as a college starter.

And that’s the uncomfortable reality for Ohio State.

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Fahey earned the backup job but remains untested, while five-star St. Clair still hasn’t won the coaches’ trust. With USC, Oregon, and Michigan looming, one wrong call from Ryan Day could derail Ohio State’s championship hopes.

Can Ohio State Still Make the Playoffs Without Julian Sayin?

Following Sayin’s indefinite throwing-arm injury, analytics models from The Athletic reportedly dropped Ohio State’s playoff probability from 98% to 87%. Yet the Buckeyes remain favorites against USC. Dimers’ October 20 prediction gives Ohio State a 73.6% chance of winning, projecting a 30-23 victory, with Ryan Day’s team favored by 7.5 points.

But those predictions offer little comfort when neither potential starting quarterback has ever started a college game. Ohio State’s dominant defense and powerful running game could take pressure off its inexperienced starter, but relying on that formula against ranked opponents is risky.

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And the margin for error is shrinking. With USC, Oregon, Northwestern, and Michigan still ahead, another loss could complicate Ohio State’s 12-team playoff hopes. The championship dream remains alive in Columbus, but Ryan Day’s toughest test may have only just begun.