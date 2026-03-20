Ryan Day Does Not Want Arthur Smith to Join Him on Ohio State’s Recruiting Trail; Here’s Why

Ohio State didn’t bring Arthur Smith in to spend spring bouncing from school to school. Ryan Day sees more value in keeping his offensive coordinator in Columbus, where recruits are spending more time, anyway. Also, it’s where an NFL-tested play-caller can leave the kind of impression a road visit usually can’t.

“A lot of the recruiting that happens now, especially in June, is actually when folks come on our campus,” Ryan Day explained on Always College Football. “So, he’s going to be able to spend a lot of time with our guys. Even at this time of the year, with spring ball, they’ll be on campus, and he’ll be able to spend some time with them and do Zoom meetings. But we’re limited with how many guys can be on the road.”

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While NCAA rules limit programs to ten road assistants, keeping Smith back wasn’t just a logistical necessity after his late January arrival. Rather, it was a deliberate and strategic choice to purposefully preserve his coordinator’s time for offensive game-planning and serving as a high-profile closer when prospects actually visit campus. Right now, Ryan Day is sticking with his core that includes his position coaches and DC Matt Patricia.

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At first glance, it’s like Ohio State is leaving something on the table, but Ryan Day sees efficiency and control. And more importantly, he sees where recruiting is actually happening now. Official visits are no longer capped. It’s unlimited now, so instead of chasing prospects across the country, elite programs like the Buckeyes are bringing them into Columbus. And that’s where Arthur Smith’s big role plays out.

Imago December 15, 2024, Philadelphia, Pa, USA: December 15, 2024: Arthur Smith during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Philadelphia USA – ZUMAa234 20241215_zsa_a234_128 Copyright: xAMGx

Arthur Smith doesn’t need to spend hours on a flight for quick in-home visits. As Ryan Day mentioned, he’ll have extended, meaningful time with recruits on campus. And if you’re a QB or WR walking into that facility, knowing an NFL guy is breaking down your tape, it’s an exciting thought, especially when you know what he’s done before.

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Smith’s biggest recruiting asset is his offensive mind. Rather than making awkward small talk in high school hallways, he can sit in a Columbus film room and physically show elite prospects exactly how they fit into a Sunday-ready system.

Arthur Smith’s rise started with the Tennessee Titans, where he orchestrated one of the league’s most efficient offenses in 2019. That run got him the Falcons’ head coach job, and most recently, he helped guide the Steelers to a playoff push. Now he’s back in college football for the first time since his early days at Ole Miss in 2010, and he’s walking into a loaded offense featuring QB Julian Sayin and WR Jeremiah Smith. Meanwhile, the coaches’ side of things is as impressive.

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Ryan Day boasts an invaluable coaching staff

With Arthur Smith on offense and Matt Patricia on defense, Ohio State now boasts two former NFL head coaches running its systems. The Buckeyes are investing $15.3 million into their assistant coaching pool, an all-time high in college football. Then, count Ryan Day’s own $12.5 million salary in, and this is a program going all-in on infrastructure. What could possibly be the reason?

“If I’m a recruit and I come in and I have Arthur Smith on offense and Matt Patricia on defense, I know I’m going to get coached like an NFL team, like an NFL organization,” Ryan Day said.

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After all, the ultimate goal for most of these Buckeye stars is the NFL, and early preparation is always welcome. Also, additions like WRs coach Cortez Hankton and LBs coach James Laurinaitis add to the coaching star power and intent. Every coach now focuses strictly on their position group instead of juggling coordinator responsibilities. It gives players clarity on who’s guiding them day-to-day.

So while Arthur Smith won’t be knocking on high school doors this cycle, he’ll be right where Ryan Day wants him, making sure every recruit who steps onto campus feels exactly what Ohio State is selling.