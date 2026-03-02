Ryan Day Earns Huge Breakthrough With 5-Star OSU Target Texas A&M Is Leading For

Ohio State is a massive underdog in the race for 5-star lineman Olu Olubobola. The Aggies have a 92.9% chance of getting his commitment, per Rivals RPM. However, the Buckeyes have received a big update on their target following his latest visit announcement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“April 4,” said Olubobola to Lettermen Row, referring to his visit to the Buckeyes. “I’m looking forward to meeting the staff in person and getting a feel for the culture that comes with the staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But this is not Olubobola’s first unofficial visit to Columbus. Before that, in November 2024, he went there during the OSU vs. Michigan rivalry game. Now with the return of the top lineman from Jersey City St. Peter’s Prep, Ryan Day’s OSU gets a solid chance to impress him. If that happens, the 2027 5-star OL will join a loaded class of offensive linemen.

A commitment from Olubobola would be the crown jewel of an already impressive 2027 offensive line class for the Buckeyes, which includes 4-stars Brody McNeel and Kellen Wymer. The 5.0-second 40-yard dash speed that made Olubobola a top-40 national prospect is exactly the kind of elite trait Ohio State is looking to add.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Ohio State, Olubobola will join a program with a reputation as an “O-line University.” Just last year, two Buckeyes OL were drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Vikings picked OG Donovan Jackson with their 24th pick, while the Chiefs selected OT Josh Simmons with their 32nd overall pick. In 2023, three Buckeye OL were drafted, a trend that has continued over the last several decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, getting the 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman won’t be easy for OSU, as Texas A&M’s push is strong as well. His visit to College Station left the 5-star OL impressed. To him, Mike Elko is a “leader of young men,” and the atmosphere of Texas A&M is “electric” and like a “big-time atmosphere.” Moreover, Olubobola expressed appreciation for the coaches and fans, saying they are “all bought in.”

Still, his recruitment race is wide open, and a spring visit could help this OL talent decide. But the Buckeyes aren’t just competing with the Aggies. Other powerhouses are making a strong push for the five-star tackle, with Florida emerging as a legitimate threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning this race will be tough for OSU

Although Ryan Day’s OSU has a chance to land this 5-star 2027 OL, his daily communication with the Gators could be a difference maker. Especially his connection with Florida’s OL coach Trautwein stands out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Communication has been good and I like them a lot. Florida is recruiting me heavy and I’m in constant communication with coach Trautwein every day,” said Olu Olubobola. “What sticks out would be him developing me into the best tackle I could be,” Olubobola said. “He’s a very real guy and keeps it real with you. He doesn’t lie to you and is very honest.”

Olubobola shared an old connection with the OL coach, as he was in touch with him during his Penn State days. More importantly, Jon Sunrall’s arrival makes the Gators stand strong for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk about once every other week,” said Olubobola. “It feels pretty good. He’s very excited and you can tell he really loves the job. He can’t wait to start making an impact and winning.”

Consistent communication with both the position coach and the head coach has positioned Florida as a serious contender in his recruitment. Even the 5-star OL confirmed that.

“I’m definitely going to come back for a spring visit, and then I’m going to schedule an OV,” said Olubobola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the Gators, Miami is also eyeing this OL talent, and their 2025 national title runner-up finish could give them an edge. To overcome the ground made by Texas A&M and Florida, Ryan Day’s staff will need to leverage Olubobola’s upcoming visit to make a compelling case for why Columbus is the best place for his development