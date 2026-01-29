Ryan Day Extends Stunning OSU Offer to 3600-Yard Alabama QB’s Brother

After a major coaching change in the offensive staff, Ohio State looks to build the top offense in the country. To carry the momentum to the future class, Ryan Day reportedly extended an offer to a top QB’s brother from the 2028 class.

Westview QB and Ty Simpson’s brother, Graham Simpson, received an offer from Ohio State on January 29, according to the post on the sophomore’s X account. He is the No. 5-ranked player in Tennessee from the 2028 recruitment class and is the tenth-best quarterback prospect nationally.

Graham Simpson completed a historic season at Westview, leading the program to the second TSSAA football state championship, and rolled out a 62-21 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman to win the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl Title. He also broke multiple state records in the championship game in the 63-point effort. He set the longest touchdown pass record, throwing 99 yards, and the most passing yards for 566 yards. He also tied the most touchdown passes in a single game, recording seven.

He also holds offers from Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Mississippi State, among other schools.

