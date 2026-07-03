Ryan Day Faces Risk of Losing Ohio State Starter for Nation’s No. 2 Recruit: Report

Ryan Day’s Ohio State is chasing a five-star, No. 2 overall recruit in the 2027 class by 247Sports, RB David Georges, but the real stakes may lie in the current running back room. Last season, Bo Jackson was the season’s leading rusher, becoming OSU’s workhorse. If Georges’ arrival shakes up Jackson’s fit in the roster or his future in Columbus, the program may end up losing a starter to the portal.

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“If signing David Gabriel Georges means Bo Jackson walks because the money or the relationship isn’t right, that’s not addition by subtraction; that’s self-inflicted damage to a room that was already set up to succeed,” said BuckeyeHuddle’s Jon Rhoades during a July appearance. “The mainstream media says that we have to have the DGG at all costs. The retention math says something completely different: you can’t have him at all costs, or otherwise you lose Bo Jackson. But he [DDG] really does stand out as a true five-star difference maker.”

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Jackson is not just an ordinary name on the depth chart. He led the Buckeyes as a true freshman, carrying 179 times for 1090 yards and 8 touchdowns. His biggest moment came against Michigan in November. So, coaches trust him in pass protection and on third downs, which is the kind of role that’s nearly impossible to fill overnight, even by a five-star newcomer’s standards.

“Losing him would not be like losing a guy like Mark Fletcher, because Georges has a rare combination of traits. Right, I’m not trying to say anything against Mark Fletcher. He’s good back in college right now. He’s one of the best in the country, but George is different. He already is a complete three-down back who embraces pass protection and contributes in the passing game on swing passes and screens, allowing him to stay on the field without forcing substitution,” Rhoades added.

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In the true freshman’s first appearance as a starter, Jackson ran for 108 yards against Grambling State. Following his 2025 performance, a huge breakout season is expected in 2026. Georges, meanwhile, is a premium prospect who recorded 1,726 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior at Baylor School. The question that stares Ohio State right in the face is how his addition reshapes a room that already features a proven starter in Jackson.

“He [Georges] has elite vision, processing speed, and football IQ that lets him read blocks, anticipate lanes, and make subtle adjustments with his natural instincts and lateral agility, rather than relying purely on just like raw athleticism. George finishes runs violently, always falling forward, with elite contact balance, lowering his head to truck defenders, and spinning through tackles,” said Rhoades.

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Ohio State’s pitch to Georges is not a done deal, as Tennessee is pushing hard for the 2027 five-star. Georges, after his official visit, said, “They want me to be a part of the team as a player that can bring an impact,” to ON3’s Hayes Fawcett in June 2026.

Now, Ryan Day’s Ohio State has to make a crucial decision before Georges makes his final commitment decision on July 22.