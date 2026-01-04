brand-logo
Ryan Day Forced Into Back-to-Back Damage Control as Transfer Portal Worsens Ohio State’s Woes

Ryan Day Forced Into Back-to-Back Damage Control as Transfer Portal Worsens Ohio State’s Woes

As a host of players continue to leave Ohio State, new position needs are emerging for Ryan Day. He has no option but to address these needs ASAP, which has led him to target two important future prospects.

Ohio State has offered Illinois kicker David Olano in an effort to address the crisis at this position. The former Illini converted 17 of his 20 field goal attempts this year, with his longest going 50 yards. Ryan Day has also extended an offer to Jacobo Echeverria out of Pennsylvania, who is one of the top uncommitted kickers in the 2026 cycle. He logged a 94.4% accuracy in field goals this season, which is something Ohio State needs desperately at the moment.

The Buckeyes lost their fight for the National Championship because of the struggles of kicker Jayden Fielding. While he will be needing a major reset, Day also lost backup Jackson Courville to the portal. He was successful in almost 85% of his kicks prior to Ohio State but was still refused a chance this year.

This is a developing story.

