Ryan Day Forced to Explore Other Flip Targets as Ohio State Loses Top In-State RB Recruit to Big Ten Rival

Ryan Day is running out of excuses on the recruiting trail. Ohio State has 20 commits in its 2027 class, but not a single running back. And now, Penn State has stolen in-state target Jordan Hall right from under the Buckeyes’ noses. With early signing day approaching in December and few uncommitted options left, Day may have to raid another program’s recruiting class or rely on the transfer portal to clean up the mess.

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Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported via X that Hall chose Penn State over Ohio State and Missouri after previously committing to Miami (Ohio). Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors believes Day may now have to flip a committed running back to fill the spot, especially after five-star David Gabriel Georges chose Tennessee over the Buckeyes this summer.

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Hall committed to Miami (Ohio) in June but reopened his recruitment in early September as Power Four offers arrived. Ohio State offered him on September 5 after his visit for the Ball State opener, then hosted him for an official visit two weeks later. Rivals’ prediction machine gave the Buckeyes a 93% chance of landing him as of Thursday. But Penn State head coach Matt Campbell attended his game on Friday night, and Hall committed to the Nittany Lions the next day.

According to Allen Trieu of On3, Hall was still undecided before Friday’s game. Ohio State had been the favorite, making the late recruiting loss particularly disappointing.

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Rivals ranked Hall No. 820 overall and No. 64 among running backs. The three-star prospect missed his junior year at La Salle with an injury before transferring to Princeton, where he immediately made an impact.

Hall recorded 179 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Moeller. He has 1,179 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns this season, with Princeton unbeaten at 10-0. He also earned running back MVP honors at the Under Armour camp in Ohio, posting a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, a 10.72-second 100 meters, and a 4.12-second shuttle. On3 reported that his breakout season could earn him a rankings boost.

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“I talk to the Penn State coaches all the time,” Hall said, according to Allen Trieu of On3. “Every day, we talk on the phone. I have the relationships there.”

Penn State was the first Power Four school to offer Hall on August 21, before he had played a game for Princeton. Campbell and running backs coach Savion Huggins maintained contact throughout his recruitment. Hall visited both Ohio State and Penn State twice, including the Nittany Lions’ White Out loss to USC on October 10.

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The commitment also gives Campbell some relief during a difficult recruiting stretch. Three-star quarterback Will Wood flipped to Boston College, while linebacker Blake Betton has been linked with a potential move to Wisconsin. Despite Penn State’s struggles on the field, Campbell managed to beat Ohio State for a running back from its own state.

What Hall Brings to Penn State

Penn State needs this commitment more than it looks. The Nittany Lions are 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the Big Ten, but their rushing attack has struggled to find consistency. Carson Hansen averages 3.9 yards per carry, while James Peoples’ official player profile lists him at 4.5.

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According to StatMuse, Penn State averages 130.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 126th nationally. That has left quarterback Rocco Becht without a consistent ground game to support the passing attack.

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Victory Bell Rings also identified the left side of Penn State’s offensive line as a contributor to the struggles.

Hall’s speed gives Campbell another option. He joins Chukwuma Odoh, a 220-pound power back from New Jersey, as the second running back in Penn State’s 2027 class. The addition also helps address the loss of four-star Aiden Gibson, who flipped to Rutgers during the summer and reclassified to the 2026 class.

Campbell and general manager Derek Hoodjer had been targeting two running backs, and Hall fills that need. With Penn State’s offense struggling, adding a productive young back gives the program another option for rebuilding its rushing attack.

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Ryan Day Still Has a Running Back Problem to Solve

For Ohio State, this is the second major running back recruiting setback of the cycle. In July, five-star David Gabriel Georges chose Tennessee, reportedly for a deal worth around $2 million annually, per On3’s Chris Low, whereas the Buckeyes offered more than $1 million.

Ohio State’s backfield isn’t empty. Bo Jackson, Isaiah West, and Legend Bey provide options on the roster, while Elijah Newman-Hall is committed for 2028. But the 2027 class still lacks a running back.

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Day’s staff is eyeing Florida State commit Jayden Miles, Wisconsin commit Kingston Allen, and Alabama commit Nigel Newkirk, all four-star prospects. Running back prospect Tranard Roberts also has a decision scheduled for Monday, although the Buckeyes aren’t expected to land him.

That leaves Ohio State potentially having to flip an already committed prospect or address the position through the transfer portal after the season.

Meanwhile, Campbell has secured two running backs for Penn State despite a disappointing season. Day still has none in his 2027 class, and with signing day approaching, the Buckeyes are running out of time to fill that gap.