Ryan Day Forced to Keep Multiple OSU Players Away From NFL After Heavy Transfer Portal Blow

For Ohio State, a program known for sending a high number of players to the portal, the 2026 season is set to become a cosmic plot twist. The Buckeyes had 14 players drafted in the 2025 NFL draft. The program expected the same return this year. However, the portal exits forced Ryan Day’s hand.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ohio State’s 2025 roster had a total of 12 players eligible to enter the 2026 NFL draft. But Ryan Day’s potential persuasion has seen 7 of them return in 2026. Among the returning talent are WR Brandon Ininiss, LT Austin Siereveld, LG Luke Montgomery, and Center Carson Hinzman. Along with the players, OSU fans would also be happy to see Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Jermaine Mathews Jr. feature in the secondary come 2026.

While some players are returning to improve their draft stock, we can’t take portal exits out of the equation. The Buckeyes were hit hard on both sides of the ball, losing key offensive weapons like WR Quincy Porter, WR Mylan Graham and RB James Peoples, while the defense saw cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. exit, leaving the depth chart depleted. In total, the school lost 33 players this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

While returning production is just one aspect of building the roster, Ryan Day has also relied on the portal to offset the losses. The head coach has added players like DL James Smith and Qua Russaw from Alabama. Moreover, linebacker Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin also came to Columbus.

“We all know what needs to be done here. When you look at the guys that we have returning and the guys who we are bringing in from the portal, we feel strong about it,” Day said on January 15. “We still have some work to do here down the stretch, but we’ve got a good combination of older players who are back, portal guys, and young, really talented players.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This trend of players staying put marks a significant shift for a program that has been a reliable NFL pipeline, sending 10 players to the league in 2021, seven in 2022, and another six in 2023. That consistency was a major recruiting tool, which makes this year’s retention effort all the more noteworthy.

“Before I committed, I knew Chris Olave was going in the first round, and I knew Garrett Wilson was going in the first round. I just wanted to go and be the next guy,” Jaxson Smith-Njigba said after his 2023 draft selection by the Seahawks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Many then expected the same fate for this year, but Ohio State has faced a historic attrition onslaught due to a single portal window. Rebuilding from scratch will take time. What’s better for keeping veteran players: handing out substantial NIL offers?

Why are Ohio State players forgoing joining the NFL?

Ohio State has always shown eagerness to spend on its players. The 2024 roster reportedly cost them a whopping $20 million, and the 2025 one was tipped to be valued at $35 million. The returning veterans would easily command substantial NIL offers. But the players’ return isn’t just about NIL money. Both players and coaches recognize that the dozens of departures offer continuity and a premium at Columbus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got business to handle. I’m back,” wrote Brandon Inniss on X. Whereas Luke Montgomery showcased his love for Ohio State in his return message. “Love this place and the people 🌰🌰.” The sentiment is clear from the players, and Ryan Day has finally found a quick fix to correct his roster attrition woes. Players would bolster their stock for one more year, and Ohio State will build a winning squad. It’s a win-win situation.

Despite convincing seven players to return, OSU has still seen five key players depart for the NFL. That includes safety Caleb Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, linebacker Arvell Reese, and wide receiver Carnell Tate. Tight end Max Klare enters as a dark horse candidate, with a third- or fourth round pick guaranteed. Only Klare amongst the players had one more year of eligibility and still made the draft decision.

All things considered, Ryan Day is navigating the transfer portal challenge not just by bringing portal players but by doing the opposite. It remains to be seen if the antics work and OSU finally makes another natty run in 2026.