Ryan Day Gets Big Injury Update as Alabama Transfer Cleared for Ohio State Debut

The noise around No. 1 Ohio State taking on No. 4 Texas under the Austin lights is massive, but Ryan Day’s biggest headache from Week 1 was simple arithmetic. The Buckeyes generated 24 pressures against Ball State, yet walked away with just one single sack. They were knocking on the door all night without breaking it down, which makes Friday’s clearance of edge rusher Qua Russaw an absolute game-changer.

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As On3’s Pete Nakos reported, Day confirmed that the 6-foot-2, 244-pound Alabama transfer went through a full week of practice without hiccups. After watching from the sidelines in Week 1 while recovering from a minor health setback, Russaw has officially been cleared for his Buckeyes debut.

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Watching his team cruise to a 56-3 win over Ball State from the bench was not how Russaw planned to start his Columbus story. But holding him back was purely precautionary, ensuring he was 100 percent ready for the heavy lifting in Austin.

Injuries have a frustrating habit of interrupting Qua Russaw just as he catches momentum. Back at Alabama, nagging physical issues forced him to miss significant time and capped his availability to just nine games in a season where he was expected to explode. That history of minor setbacks following him from Tuscaloosa to Columbus is exactly why Ohio State took zero chances in Week 1.

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This cautious approach is classic Ryan Day. Ohio State has a clear track record with high-profile edge rushers returning from injuries: the training staff never rushes key pass rushers back for easy non-conference openers just to pad stats. They prefer giving them that extra week of full-contact practice so that when they finally step on the field against a powerhouse like Texas, they are fully loaded without any lingering fear of aggravation.

Imago January 19, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to media at the head coaches press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta U.S – ZUMAs304 20250119_zaf_s304_016 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

The timing could not be more picture-perfect. Back during fall camp, when reporters asked him when fans would see his true potential, Russaw dropped a simple promise. “I think when we get to Week 2 (when Ohio State plays Texas), I think everybody will see,” he said. Now, that exact moment is here.

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Qua Russaw has already been through SEC football, so the speed and physicality won’t be new to him. Injuries limited him to nine games and 14 tackles with Alabama last season, but he showed more in 2024 with 36 tackles, 1 sack, 2 picks, and 1 forced fumble. That experience could matter when he gets after Arch Manning.

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Matt Patricia has plans to move Qua Russaw around rather than park him in one spot.

“I’d say coming in on third down, the Buck position, pass rushing,” Russaw said back in August. “And I would say the (Oklahoma) package playing the outside linebacker. I think I’m able to move around more in spots on third down.”

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Saturday will show whether that plan works. This is the third Ohio State-Texas meeting in three seasons, with the Buckeyes winning the first two, including last year’s 14-7 win in Columbus. This time, though, Arch Manning has plenty around him.

Cam Coleman has found a rhythm with him, Ryan Wingo looked good against Texas State, and Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown add more problems. Ohio State can’t just hunt Arch Manning all night and expect that to be enough.

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The Buckeyes need Qua Russaw to get after the QB, but he also has to hold up against the run. Texas has a tough tackle duo in Trevor Goosby and Melvin Siani, which makes his return even more useful.

Ohio State needs more than pressure against Texas

Ohio State doesn’t need Russaw to turn into some instant sack machine. The Buckeyes just need him to cash in when chances come. That could mean a bigger role opposite Kenyatta Jackson, with Bo Atkinson and Zion Grady also competing for snaps at defensive end. If he settles in quickly, he could become a key piece of the edge.

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Nobody is more familiar with what Qua Russaw can bring than James Smith. They played together at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. He’s also an Alabama transfer who made his Buckeyes debut against Ball State, recording two tackles and showing flashes as a pass rusher. Now his old teammate is joining him.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “That’s what it is; it’s time.”

Ohio State will still be without LSU transfer WR Kyle Parker for a second straight game as he works back from an undisclosed injury, according to Pete Nakos. That takes away some offensive depth. But getting Qua Russaw back softens that blow. The Buckeyes are going to need a pass rush that turns pressure into sacks against Texas.

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Qua Russaw has been waiting for this moment since camp. He told everyone Week 2 would be different. Now he gets to prove it.