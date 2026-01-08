Ryan Day Gets Big Recruiting Update on 5-Star Target Leaning Toward SEC Program

In the last few days, the Ohio State Buckeyes have seen 21+ players enter the transfer portal, which has put Ryan Day in full portal mode. With Day busy handling and balancing the roster for their upcoming 2026 campaign, two young Ohio State commits stepped in to help recruit the No. 1 player in the country, who has deep ties with an SEC heavy-hitter.

On January 7, Ohio State insiders at Lettermen Row hopped on X. They posted that Buckeyes coaches are prioritizing their biggest 2026 recruiting target, John Meredith (CB): “Ohio State coaches and players prioritizing five-star CB John Meredith.”

According to Rival, he’s top of the food chain when it comes to the class of 2027 recruiting.

Texas born and bred, the best way to describe John Meredith is that he’s basically the “final boss” of high school football right now. Ohio State is going all-out to get him. They’re pitching him on their “BIA” (Best In America) reputation for turning defensive backs into first-round NFL picks.

Within minutes of Lettermen Row posting it, Ohio State’s commits started doing their work. First, Quinton Cypher, a four-star tight end, chimed in, reposting with a ‘Jumping Buckeyes’ GIF directly targeted at him.

Then came the 4-star 6’5 QB, Brady Edmunds of class 2027, reposted by tagging the No. 1 player in America, practice begging to play for Bama: “Need you bro! @JOHN_MEREDITH2 come be a buckeye #gobucks @OhioStateFB”

Basically, the entire Buckeyes defensive coaching staff is deliberately keeping tabs on him. However, the main obstacle to the Buckeyes securing him could be his home-state SEC powerhouse, Texas A&M.

The Aggies are easily the frontrunners to land him. Rivals pegged Mike Elko’s Texas A&M with a 97.5% prediction rate to land him.

The problem for the Buckeyes is their relationship with College Station coaches. He’s visited College Station multiple times. Because he’s a Texas kid, the “stay at home” pull adds another layer of difficulty for the Buckeyes to big him. By the looks of it, Mike Elko and the College State will do anything and everything in their power to hold him for dear life.

Meredith is also making big moves off the field to prepare for his jump to college. He just announced this week that he’s transferring to North Crowley High School.

Even though everyone is talking about him right now, we still have to wait a bit for a final answer. He isn’t expected to commit until the end of his junior year. For now, it’s basically a 2-vs-1 matchup between Ohio State and Alabama against the Aggies to win over the heart of the nation’s top prospect.

Meanwhile, on the flip side, Ryan Day is doubling down on the portal.

Ryan Day’s transfer portal target list

The focus will mainly be on defensive linemen, wide receivers, and possibly some offensive linemen.

They’ve already locked down a few solid players who will be wearing scarlet and gray next year. The biggest name so far is John Walker, a defensive tackle from UCF, who is expected to step right into a starting role on the defensive line.

They also grabbed another UCF guy, a long snapper named Dalton Riggs, and a tight end from Ohio University named Mason Williams. Just recently, they brought in Devin McCuin, a wide receiver from UTSA, to add some much-needed depth to compensate for losing four wideouts.

Keep an eye on Horace Lockett, another massive defensive tackle from UCF who visited the campus, and Rasheem Biles, a talented linebacker from Pittsburgh who actually grew up in Columbus.

On offense, they’re chasing a couple more wide receivers, including DeAndre Moore Jr. from Texas and Nick Marsh from Michigan State, who had 59 receptions in the 2025 campaign. Plus, they are keeping their eyes on a potential left tackle in Lance Heard from Tennessee.

The following week or so is critical because the transfer portal window slams shut soon. Ryan Day and his staff have a clear plan to add veteran talent that can contribute right away and make a push for the national championship.