Ryan Day Gets Disappointing Update as OSU TE Target’s Destination Nearly Confirmed

Three schools have made the cut as finalists for the No. 2 tight end in the nation. But for weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that four-star tight end Brock Williams would be a Buckeye. Now, an SEC rival is poised to deliver a disappointing update to Ryan Day’s program.

“Let me tell you something. I really like Texas’ chances with Brock Williams down the stretch,” said Inside Texas’ Justin Wells during his Thursday appearance on Rivals with Josh Newberg.

“You know, this thing has kind of tilted back and forth between three schools. I think Ohio State had the early lead. I believe Wiltfong even had an early RPM there. Then Georgia kind of crept in for some reason. Georgia is recruiting tight ends incredibly in the last five or six years for good reason. The Brock Bowers effect.”

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Brock Williams is a highly-touted elite tight end prospect in the Class of 2027 from Libertyville High School in Illinois. Originally a wide receiver, he moved to tight end after a growth spurt during his sophomore year. During his sophomore season, he recorded 35 receptions for 608 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams has narrowed nearly 40 Division I offers down to a final three between the Buckeyes, Longhorns, and the Bulldogs.

Ohio State is heavy favorite by analysts, with some predictions going as high as 86.6%.

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Although the Buckeyes’ co-OC and TEs coach Keenan Bailey is leading Williams’ recruitment, their chances seem to be slipping as Texas has plenty of selling points for Williams.

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“Texas has a substantial NIL offer, and they have Jeff Banks. He has done a good job building that relationship with Brock and his family,” said Wells. “He’s got a twin brother, Reid. That could be in the mix of a preferred walk-on, something similar to that. That’s something to watch. I think the longer Brock Williams’ recruitment plays out, the better chances Texas has of getting their first high four-star, low five-star tight end in four or five years.”

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In this case, Banks’ 17 years of coaching experience in Texas and his track record of developing TE talent, such as Gunnar Helm and Ja’Tavion Sanders, could help Steve Sarkisian’s program make a strong impression. In January, Williams’ second visit to Texas strengthened their position in this recruiting race.

“Texas has always been a dark horse, but closed the gap quickly,” noted Rivals.

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Urgency played a major role for the Longhorns. Following TE Jack Endries’ declaring for the NFL draft and Jordan Washington’s transfer to UNC, Texas is desperate to land an elite prospect at this position for the future. On the flip side, Georgia’s push is quite strong, though initially, they had a 2.5 percent chance of landing Williams.

With five visits to Athens, Williams has also shown significant interest in Georgia, making the Bulldogs a formidable opponent for Texas and Ohio State in this recruitment battle. Despite that, Ryan Day’s OSU still stands a chance to land this 2027 TE.

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OSU is not out of the race yet

Although Texas appears to have the lead in the recruitment of Brock Williams, nothing is settled yet. Even Inside Texas’ Justin Wells mentioned, “That’s going to be tough.”

In Williams’ recruitment, visits play a crucial role, as the four-star TE is expected to make his decision before his official visit.

“Personally, I don’t want to wait for all the OVs. If I already know where I’m going to go, I think it’s disrespectful to go to these schools, put on their uniform and pretend to like them,” said Williams.

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In that case, Ryan Day’s OSU hosted him four times. So familiarity could help OSU to beat the Longhorns. Moreover, OSU’s TE development under Keenan Bailey can be a major draw for this 2027 elite prospect.

Williams is described as a “vertical threat” who can play in the slot, split out wide like a receiver, or line up with his “hand in the dirt”. He is noted for his quick first step, large catch radius, and surprising elusiveness after the catch.

Brock Williams is also coming off a junior season with 44 receptions for 596 yards. With visits playing a crucial role in his early decision timeline, Ryan Day’s final pitch will be critical if the Buckeyes hope to regain their lead in this heated recruiting battle.