Ryan Day Gets Major Injury Boost as LSU Transfer Set to Make Ohio State Debut

Buckeye fans have been waiting the whole offseason and more to see what Ohio State got when Kyle Parker came over from LSU. The WR missed the first three games after suffering an injury during fall camp. But that wait could end just as Big Ten play begins.

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According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Kyle Parker has been upgraded to probable and is on track to make his Ohio State debut against Illinois. That is a small word on an injury report, but a pretty big development for Ryan Day. The former LSU WR had already shown he could contribute in the SEC, then followed Cortez Hankton to Ohio State with a chance to carve out a role in one of the deepest receiver rooms in the country.

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Kyle Parker came to Columbus after a productive, if hardly spectacular, 2025 season at LSU. He appeared in all 13 games and started five, finishing with 31 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns. He caught at least one pass in 10 games. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, and they don’t really have to.

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Kyle Parker was developing in a crowded LSU receiver room, and his production came while playing a complementary role. He had already battled injuries earlier in his college career, too, before finally putting together a full season in 2025.

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At roughly 5’11 and 195 pounds, Kyle Parker brings a different shape to Ohio State’s receiver group. He is not the towering outside target. His value comes from quickness, acceleration, and the ability to get moving before defenders have time to settle. He ran a 10.89-second 100 meters in high school, so the acceleration showing up on film isn’t a surprise. Now Ohio State gets to find out how that translates in the real thing.

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Ohio State already has Jeremiah Smith, who has opened 2026 with 21 catches for 400 yards and three touchdowns through three games. Brandon Inniss is back, Devin McCuin arrived from UTSA, and Ohio State also brought in highly touted freshmen such as Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd.

There are bodies everywhere. The question is which ones can separate when the games get serious. Kyle Parker could give Ryan Day another answer. Ohio State also saw encouraging signs during the spring. Parker became the first Buckeye WR to lose his black stripe, a pretty early indication that he was fitting in. And there is another reason his return is worth watching. Cortez Hankton knows what he is getting.

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Kyle Parker and Cortez Hankton already know each other

Kyle Parker followed Cortez Hankton to Columbus. He was the coach who recruited him to LSU and coached him there before joining Ryan Day’s staff as Ohio State’s new WRs coach. So while Parker is adjusting to a new program, he isn’t starting completely cold with the man coaching his position. That familiarity can save a receiver some of the usual adjustment period that comes with changing schools.

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But of course, none of that matters until Kyle Parker gets back on the field. There are injury concerns elsewhere. Phillip Daniels and Zion Grady have been listed among Ohio State’s questionable players, while the Buckeyes continue adjusting around those absences.

Ohio State enters Saturday at 2-1 after the disappointing loss at Texas and two wins that did little to settle questions surrounding the offense. Illinois represents the first Big Ten test. So yes, Kyle Parker’s return matters because Ryan Day could use another WR who Hankton already trusts and another piece for an offense that is about to face the Big Ten week after week.

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Three games of waiting are almost over. Now Buckeye fans finally get to see what Kyle Parker can actually do in scarlet and gray.